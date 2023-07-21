Andrew Tate and Tristan Tate slam lawsuit on woman who 'falsely accused' them of defamation and other crimes for $5 million

Andrew Tate and Tristan Tate will likely be engulfed in legal matters for the foreseeable future. The alleged human traffickers have been accused of a litany of offenses by several victims. The two brothers have always claimed innocence, while swearing that there's a conspiracy against them.

Now, the Tate brothers have enlisted the services of the McBride Law Firm, PLLC as they filed a lawsuit against one of their alleged victims. The lawsuit characterizes her as 'falsely accusing' the two siblings of defamation, false imprisonment and other crimes, against her seeking $5 million in damages.

Sulaiman Ahmed @ShaykhSulaiman



@Cobratate and @TateTheTalisman are suing the woman who falsely accused them for $5m for the following:



- Defamation

- Defamation per se

- Commercial Defamation

- False Imprisonment

- Tortious interference of a business relationship

- Civil… pic.twitter.com/W4Vv1dpZpH Andrew Tate Official Statement@Cobratate and @TateTheTalisman are suing the woman who falsely accused them for $5m for the following:- Defamation- Defamation per se- Commercial Defamation- False Imprisonment- Tortious interference of a business relationship- Civil… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

Their lawsuit further describes the alleged victim as someone with a supposed history of dishonesty by lying under oath and using certain laws that the lawsuit describes as favoring women by shielding them from harm, while facilitating their ability to in turn harm men.

Furthermore, the lawsuit points to the alleged victim's actions being a key factor in the house arrest that the Tate brothers have been kept under. Both brothers have been adamant that they've done nothing wrong, with Tristan Tate claiming that the charges brought against him were due to a TikTok video made by his friends.

Both he and Andrew Tate are currently awaiting their trial date after being formally charged by Romanian authorities. As things stand, a judge is still studying the case files before the trial can commence. While Andrew Tate and his followers hope for an official exoneration, the final verdict will undoubtedly be divisive.

What did Israel Adesanya say about Andrew Tate?

Andrew Tate isn't someone that Israel Adesanya often talks about. The two men both have a background in kickboxing and are outspoken personalities, but 'The Last Stylebender' has kept his opinions about him close to his chest. That was, until recently, when he briefly mentioned him alongside Jordan Peterson.

Adesanya described Tate as someone who keeps men accountable, leading to a wave of criticism from the MMA fandom due to his apparent support for a man widely known for his controversial rhetoric. Prior to doing so, Adesanya's only mention of Tate was stating that if he showed respect to him, he'd answer in kind.