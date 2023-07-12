“I was punished for passing this note” - Tristan Tate shares picture of infamous note he slipped to media members during courthouse appearance

Tristan Tate is the younger and lesser-known brother of Andrew Tate. That, however, has not spared him from being included in his sibling's controversies. The two men were both formally charged with human trafficking and sexual assault by Romanian authorities after months of arduous investigation.

Prior to the charges, the two brothers were merely under suspicion of engaging in criminal activity. This led to them being arrested and imprisoned before being placed under house arrest. During his stint in jail, Tristan Tate claims, he learned about the evidence authorities had gathered against him.

Tristan Tate @TateTheTalisman



I was punished for passing this note to the media telling them it was because friends of mine made TikTok videos.



The world laughed at me, but this is now their “case”. Tristan Tate @TateTheTalisman The world is shocked to find out that although I’ve been accused of human trafficking it’s nothing to do with pimping or selling people.



That’s what it means, that’s what the media think I do now.



The accusation is that I control the finances of my friends TikToks accounts.



But, parroting his brother's claims, Tristan has characterized the evidence as dubious, claiming that it consists of TikTok videos made by his friends. When attempting to pass a note that said as much to the media, he claims he was punished but did not elaborate on the nature of the punishment.

He did, however, insist that the Romanian authorities' entire case against him and his brother relies on the strength of whatever evidence is provided by these alleged TikTok videos. Given the serious nature of the crimes he and his brother have been charged with, it would be damned if his claims were true.

A date for the trial is yet to be announced. A Romanian judge, from June 20th, has been given 60 days to study the case files before the trial begins. The trial is expected to be lengthy and will be among the most followed of its kind due to the large fanbase that the two men, Andrew Tate, in particular, have amassed.

What did Tristan Tate say to Mr. Beast?

Mr. Beast is among the most popular YouTubers in the world. He is also a highly regarded philanthropist. In late June, the YouTuber took to Twitter to post pictures of his weight loss and fitness journey, wowing fans with side-by-side pictures of his old physique compared to his new appearance.

MrBeast @MrBeast Woke up and realized I was obese so I started lifting and walking 12,500 steps a day. Still got a long way to being yoked but I’m happy with my progress so far 🥰 Woke up and realized I was obese so I started lifting and walking 12,500 steps a day. Still got a long way to being yoked but I’m happy with my progress so far 🥰 https://t.co/wFKpUHia52

Among those to congratulate him on his progress was Tristan Tate.

The two are not known to associate with each other, so Tate's congratulations surprised many. It did not, however, draw a response from Mr. Beast, who was also complimented on his efforts by Elon Musk.

