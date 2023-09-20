Why did Google remove Andrew Tate's 'The Real World' app from Play Store? Catch the full story behind the decision

Andrew Tate's 'The Real World' app was recently removed by Google from its Play Store after extensive campaigning from activists.

'The Real World' app is Tate's brainchild and was created by him first as 'Hustler's University'. It is marketed as the ultimate all-in-one learning platform to guide users from making their first dollar online to scaling it into a multi-million dollar business.

Tate also aims to create a global community of like-minded individuals trying to create an abundance of wealth. The app offers a monthly subscription for $49.99, with the website saying the price will increase to $147 per month soon. The subscription promises members access to multiple 'wealth-creation' methods and access to 'handpicked millionaires.'

Its description on Play Store and Apple's AppStore also features a falsified rating of 4.8 from Trustpilot. The actual rating of 3.5 is supplemented with a multitude of users calling the app a scam.

Campaigners argued against Andrew Tate's app for its effects on a primarily adolescent and teenage male audience, and his alleged misogynistic brainwashing. It was termed a pyramid scheme used to exploit the intended target audience, teenage boys, and thus was taken down by Google from its Play Store.

Although Apple's AppStore still features the app, pressure is mounting on the world's leading tech company to do away with it.

Andrew Tate backs Russell Brand for 'punching first' against the Matrix amidst sexual assault allegations

British actor and comedian Russell Brand is facing allegations of sexual assault against a 16-year-old girl, amongst other past allegations. Andrew Tate announced a live stream to discuss the issue and reveal the alleged truth behind Brand's allegations.

Tate made out Brand to be an outlier against the 'Matrix' and addressed him for taking the fight to the 'Matrix' and then facing the consequences for it.

“Russell Brand started this fight. Russell Brand is not an innocent victim. Because just like us, he started the fight against the Matrix by telling the truth. He punched first. Russell, you punched first, my G. You punched first, you stood up and said all of this stuff about the vaccine is a lie… You started the fight and now they’re attacking you… You prompted it, and I’m not saying that’s the wrong thing to do. You poked the bear and now the bear’s coming for you.”

