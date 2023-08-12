Andrew Tate’s brother Tristan Tate offered to help an aggrieved father trying to stop his son from undergoing gender reassignment procedures. The Tate brothers have always been vocal advocates of traditional values. In spite of being labeled ‘toxic’, they fiercely defend the need for men to embrace masculinity and have been unapologetically honest in expressing their opinions.

Investigative journalist Sulaiman Ahmed recently tweeted a video of a man named Jeff Younger explaining his legal troubles in trying to stop his son from transitioning from male to female. In the video, Younger alleged that his wife coerced their son into believing in transgender identity. However, he has not been able to stop it even after spending a staggering $1.2 million. See the tweet below:

A Father Can’t Stop His Son From Becoming Transgender in Texas. He describes spending $1.2 million to bring this matter to court, seeking to prevent his son from being coerced by his mother into transitioning to transgender. As a form of punishment and to provoke her husband, she started dressing the boy as a girl. She changed his name. Your children don’t belong to you. They belong to the State,” Sulaiman Ahmed wrote in his tweet.

Andrew Tate’s brother, who quite obviously upholds the father’s stand on the entire situation, responded in kind and offered to cover the legal fees for the man to continue fighting:

“Find this man for me please. I’ll cover his legal fees,” Tristan Tate responded on the tweet.

Andrew Tate’s brother celebrates the valor of a sikh store owner

A video of a Sikh gentleman beating up a thief with a stick went viral some time ago. A masked robber entered a store and tried to threaten the Sikh store owner with the intention of robbing him. However, the store owner lived up to the reputation of his righteous warrior culture and beat up the robber with a stick as his associate held the robber down.

Tristan Tate responded to the video and praised the man for standing up for himself:

“Not all heroes wear capes. Some wear turbans,” Tristan Tate tweeted.

Tristan Tate continued to shower praise on the shop owner as the story developed further. Recently, he also revealed that the Sikh man will not be facing any charges in the case. In one of the tweets, he posted:

The 1990s gave us “Rooftop Koreans”. In 2023 we have “Stick Sikhs”. Respect to both," Tristan Tate tweeted.

Andrew Tate’s brother is heavily criticized for his opinion on masculinity as well as the role of men and women in society and relationships. However, the polarising opinions have a large section of the community standing by his side as well.