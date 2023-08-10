Tristan Tate celebrates as Sikh store owner who brutally beat robber walks free of charge

Controversial influencer Tristan Tate has provided an update regarding the incident of a Sikh man beating a thief with a stick in his store.

The 35-year-old revealed that the turban-wearing store owner will not face any charges for the incident that took place in his store a few days ago.

In another tweet, Tate showed respect towards the shop owner, labeling him as one of the 'Stick Sikhs'.

Tristan Tate @TateTheTalisman



In 2023 we have “Stick Sikhs”.



Respect to both. The 1990s gave us “Rooftop Koreans”.In 2023 we have “Stick Sikhs”.Respect to both. twitter.com/tatethetalisma…

It all started when a video went viral of a man in a ski mask trying to rob a store. Instead of giving in to the robber's demands, the Sikh store owner took matters into his own hands. As his colleague took ahold of the thief and pinned him to the ground, the turban-donning man started pummeling him with a stick.

Tate had responded to the original video by calling the store owner a 'hero'.

Tristan Tate, along with his brother Andrew Tate, are controversial figures who enjoy huge popularity on social media. The Tate brothers have often caused controversies with their statements on masculinity, women and lifestyle-related advice.

The duo has been in the news quite a lot lately as they, along with two more individuals, have been indicted on multiple crimes including human trafficking, rape and organizing a criminal group in order to exploit women.

They were placed in a Romanian jail in December last year and spent several months inside. After that, they were released in March and put under house arrest in Romania.

In the latest update, the Tate brothers have been released from house arrest and now await trial for their charges.

When Tristan Tate correctly predicted the Nate Diaz vs. Jake Paul fight

MMA superstar Nate Diaz recently made his professional boxing debut as he went up against internet sensation Jake Paul in a 10-round bout. The fight marked Paul's eighth professional appearance inside a boxing ring.

The event was held at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas on August 5.

Prior to the clash, Tristan Tate had shown respect to the Diaz brothers but predicted for 'The Problem Child' to emerge victorious in the fight.

The 35-year-old's prediction came true as Paul defeated the Stockton native via unanimous decision after lasting 10 rounds with him inside the squared circle.