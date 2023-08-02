"Some wear turbans" - Tristan Tate in awe after Punjabi man pummels robber with a stick

Tristan Tate gave his reaction to a viral video of a Punjabi store owner who defended his shop from a thief.

In the video, the thief can be seen with a trashcan with him and a ski mask on, threatening to put his 'strap' on the Punjabi man. The thief was acting as if he had a weapon in his back pocket and the customer who was filming the whole ordeal told the man there is nothing he can do. However, the man took matters into his own hands and pummeled the thief with a stick.

Take a look at the video:

Darren Grimes @darrengrimes_

Seriously though, how depressing that the default response was, "Nothing you can do, have you got insurance?" Watch until the end for the brilliant line: "That's called whoopin' yo' ass!"Seriously though, how depressing that the default response was, "Nothing you can do, have you got insurance?" pic.twitter.com/VPyRq2S8J9

Here's what Tristan Tate had to say about the video:

"Not all heroes wear capes. Some wear turbans."

Take a look at the tweet:

Tristan Tate praised the man, calling him a hero. Users on Twitter were also praising the man for standing up to the thief despite the customer saying there was nothing that could be done. The customer who was recording the video kept asking the Punjabi man whether he had insurance. The man revealed that this was the second day the thief had come to the shop to steal.

However, this time around, the man had seen enough. As his colleague grabbed a hold of the thief and pinned him down, the man with the Turban grabbed a stick and mercilessly thrashed the thief.

Tristan Tate pens a heartfelt letter to the men that lost their lives in the battle between Ukraine and Russia

Russia and Ukraine have been at war since February last year and the war has claimed the lives of a lot of men who were forced into enlisting into the army. During the time of the war, men below the age of 65 were not allowed to flee the country and had to enlist in the army. Even world-champion boxers like Vasiliy Lomachenko and Oleksandr Usyk had to fight for their country.

Here's what Tristan Tate had to say about the situation:

"I feel incredibly bad for all the young men dying in Ukraine. Both the Russians and the Ukrainians. This is the saddest chapter of European history since the breakup of Yugoslavia. Western politicians are responsible for the slaughter of a generation of brave young men."

Take a look at the tweet:

Tristan Tate @TateTheTalisman



This is the saddest chapter of European history since the breakup of Yugoslavia.



Western politicians are responsible for the slaughter of a generation of brave young men. I feel incredibly bad for all the young men dying in Ukraine. Both the Russians and the Ukrainians.This is the saddest chapter of European history since the breakup of Yugoslavia.Western politicians are responsible for the slaughter of a generation of brave young men. twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

The former kickboxer blamed Western politicians for the loss of the lives of all the brave young men who fought for their countries on both sides. Tate sent his condolences to the lives lost in the battle.