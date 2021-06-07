Mavi's PUBG Mobile account banned for a day: All you need to know

Harmandeep "Mavi" Singh, also known as Toxic Mavi, is one of the most prominent content creators in the Indian PUBG Mobile community.

Mavi currently has over 802k subscribers on his YouTube channel, with over 104 million combined views on his videos. He represented OREsports before recently joining 8Bit Creatives as a content creator.

Yesterday, Mavi’s PUBG Mobile account was banned while streaming the game on his channel. However, the ban is only set for 24 hours.

This article takes a look at all the information about the ban and the reason behind it.

Reasons behind Mavi’s PUBG Mobile ban

A snippet from Mavi's recent live stream

During Mavi’s PUBG Mobile live stream, the following message unexpectedly popped up on his screen:

“Please download the PUBG MOBILE client app again from the App Store or Google Play. You will not be able to log in and may be penalized if you use a cracked version. unlocks on: 2021/06/07/ 12:21:39.”

(Timestamp - 1:16:23)

As per the official support section of PUBG Mobile, any rule violations in the game will be punished after being detected by the system.

The 4th rule was violated in the case of Mavi

In Mavi's case, the fourth rule (seen above) was violated. He is believed to have used “an unofficial game client to play the game.”

Support of PUBG Mobile

The support section of PUBG Mobile further clarified:

"In addition, please download PUBG Mobile from the App Store/Google Play Store or any other official stores to play the game. Unofficial/Cracked game clients are not supported and will lead to your account being banned."

Readers can click here to read the entire FAQs about account bans in PUBG Mobile.

Mavi's YouTube channel and social media handles

Here are the links to Mavi's social media handles:

