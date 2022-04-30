"Street Fighter 5's inclusion at the 2022 Asian Games will bring a lot of limelight to the Indian FGC": Mayank Prajapati

Fighting game enthusiasts worldwide were thrilled when Street Fighter 5 was announced as one of the games in the esports section of the 2022 Asian Games. For the first time in the history of the continental event, esports will be considered a medal event.

After delivering a sensational performance in the National Esports Championship Series, Indian Street Fighter 5 athlete Mayank Prajapati, along with Ayan Biswas, qualified for the 2022 Asian Games. In conversation with Sportskeeda Esports' Debolina Banerjee, Mayank talked about what made him choose Street Fighter 5, how excited he is to represent India at the 2022 Asian Games, and more.

Mayank's journey as a Street Fighter athlete in Indian FGC

Q. Congratulations on winning the National Esports Championship Series and qualifying for the 2022 Asian Games! How does it feel to become one of the fifteen players who got the opportunity to represent India in such a prestigious tournament?

Mayank: I feel on top of the world right now. I am so excited to be representing India, and it was the main reason I have been playing Street Fighter 5. I wanted something big, and this is the most significant opportunity anyone can have. I am glad I performed to the best of my abilities and won the tournament.

Q. Can you share with us some highlights of the qualifiers? Which match did you enjoy the most? Who was your most formidable competitor?

Mayank: I was really nervous before the tournament because I had to play against other top players from India. But I have been preparing myself for each player and their playstyle.

For me, the toughest opponent and match was against Bhagwant Bagh. I was losing the set 2-1, made a comeback, and won 3-2. He made one mistake which cost him the entire set. It was super entertaining to watch, and I enjoyed playing against him.

Q. Since when did you start playing Street Fighter 5? What made you choose this fighting game over other popular titles like Tekken 7, Guilty Gear: Strive, and Melty Blood: Type Lumina?

Mayank: Can you believe that my playing Street Fighter was due to an accidental purchase of Street Fighter 4 back in 2009? After the game got delivered, I installed and played my first online game and never looked back.

I used to play a lot of Tekken 3 before that in a gaming parlor but never thought of competing in it. I prefer Street Fighter 5 over any other game because of how balanced the game is. The pace of the title also suits my playstyle.

Q. Since 3D fighting games are in their rage now, do you feel the Indian community will eventually shift to 2D fighting games soon?

Mayank: The Indian community is already playing Street Fighter, but the majority is still taken with Tekken. I guess it is mainly because Tekken 3 was the most popular game here in India back in the day.

We are looking for lots of new Street Fighter players every now and then and are trying to teach them the game. There are a lot of 2D fighting games to play, so a lot of variety is there to cater to different choices.

Q. The Esports Federation of India (ESFI) is the backbone of the Indian gaming community when it comes to representing the country abroad. What role has the organization played in your gaming career?

Mayank: Every player needs a platform to perform and showcase their talent to the world. ESFI provides the platform and exposure to them. For me, they gave me a chance of a lifetime to play for India at such a big event.

Q. Now that esports is a medal event in the 2022 Asian Games, do you feel that gaming will finally be considered a proper profession by the Indian community?

Mayank: Oh yes, I am sure everyone who plays competitively is super happy that esports is now a part of the 2022 Asian Games. Since it is difficult to convince parents in India that gaming can be a profession, this inclusion would help them understand the scale gaming has reached. People can achieve a lot of success if they are focused and dedicated to their goals.

Q. The inclusion of Street Fighter 5 in the 2022 Asian Games has been immensely applauded by the Fighting Game Community (FGC). What are your thoughts on its inclusion? Do you feel that this inclusion will boost the game's popularity, which it rightfully deserves?

Mayank: Ever since we heard this news about Street Fighter being included in the 2022 Asian Games, every one of us has been excited. It is a big thing, and it will certainly bring a lot of limelight to the Indian FGC.

This is a recognition we have wanted for a very long time. It will bring in new players, which implies that more competition and tournaments will be held in the future. It is definitely going to make Street Fighter more popular than it currently is.

Q. The 2022 Asian Games is still over five months away. How are you utilizing this time to prepare for the tournament? What are the key aspects that you always keep in mind before competing?

Mayank: We don't have the luxury to play against international players because online connections are not that good compared to countries like Japan and the US. I am playing a lot of ranked games to get complete match-up knowledge.

My friends are helping me prepare for the difficult match-ups as well. I am also watching videos of the players I expect at the tournament and trying different strategies. The critical thing for me is to control my nerves to not affect my performance in the tournament.

Q. The 2022 Asian Games will have many stalwarts worldwide, especially from the Japanese and Korean communities, competing for the coveted gold medal. Which competitors are you looking out for? Which professional gamers do you look up to when it comes to gameplay tactics and fighting skills?

Mayank: There will be a lot of top players from Asian countries, but I am mainly looking forward to meeting Misaki Kawano as a competitor. He is currently amongst the best players globally and has beaten almost every top player.

He is also winning consistently in tournaments. He is very young, but his gameplay is outstanding. I don't know if I will be able to face him at the event or not, but I am really excited.

Daigo Umehara has been my inspiration in every iteration of Street Fighter. Without a doubt, he is considered the greatest of all time, and lots of people started playing fighting games because of him.

I picked Evil Ryu, my character in Street Fighter 4, because of Daigo. It is not just his gameplay that is top class. It's him as a person, too, as he is so calm, down to earth, and constantly innovating.

You always see him develop new tech in almost every other tournament. I want to meet him someday and play a few sets with him.

Q. Finally, do you feel that the Indian gaming community will be more accepting of hosting domestic tournaments if the popularity of Street Fighter 5 increases after the 2022 Asian Games?

Mayank: I hope India playing Street Fighter 5 at the 2022 Asian Games will make people realize that the game is now bigger than ever, and Indian players have a shot at making it to international tournaments. I hope that this will change the way people see fighting games in general and inspire new people to pick up the game and start playing and competing in tournaments.

I wish to see more people appear for both online and offline events. A lot more people joining means more tournaments for us in the future, which is our goal.

Edited by Ravi Iyer