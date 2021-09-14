"We are aiming for gold in the PUBG Mobile Asian Games 2022 event": pikA

The PUBG Mobile gaming community were in for a surprise when popular esports organization, Stalwart Esports acquired the Mongolian team, Astra Academy, earlier this month. The team won the PMPL (PUBG Mobile Premier League) South Asia Championship in June this year.

UnuBold "pikA" Erkhembayar, the leader of the team, played an integral part in securing the top position in the Championship. In a conversation with Sportskeeda Esports’ Debolina Banerjee, “pikA” talks about his team and reveals his hopes for cinching the 2022 Asian Games gold for PUBG Mobile.

Q. Being a professional PUBG Mobile player comes with its challenges and you are one of the very few who have established his name in this field. Tell us how your career took off and how your journey has been in the Esports world.

I played PUBG Mobile for fun from Season 4 to 7. I realized that I was talented and took it up as a career. I have played as a professional player since Season 8 .

Q. If you were not a PUBG Mobile player, what would you be? What were you pursuing before becoming a professional gamer?

Before playing PUBG Mobile professionally, I was a student in China. If I was not a PUBG Mobile player, I would still be pursuing my studies in China.

Q. Your in-game name, “pikA”, is quite creative. What is the story behind such a unique moniker?

The idea of my in-game name came from the movie Detective Pikachu. I become "pikA" when I play PUBG Mobile.

Q. You have recently won the PUBG Mobile Pro League – S1 2021: South Asia Championship. What went into preparing for the tournament? Who did you consider to be the toughest competitor?

It’s our coach, Senator, who coached us before the tournament. We worked hard for it. We had to pull all-nighters to make our way to the finals and ultimately win the championship.

One team did not dominate over the rest, every team was decently tough.

Q. Preparing for competitions might be tedious sometimes. How much time do you dedicate to the Battle Royale title every day? When you are not grinding in the battlefield what else do you like to engage in?

We spend around seven to eight hours a day practicing PUBG Mobile.

When I am not playing PUBG Mobile, I like spending time with my girlfriend.

Q. Stalwart Esports is one of the most successful esports organizations. How does it feel to be an integral part of one of the most famous rosters?

I'm glad to be a player on one of the most famous PUBG Mobile rosters. We want to win PUBG Mobile Pro League once again and are preparing for that.

Q. What is the team co-ordination like on the PUBG Mobile roster of Stalwart Esports? With whom is your synergy the best?

Our team is very well co-ordinated. Everyone gives their best and works hard.

Being the leader, my synergy is great with every player on our roster.

Q. Now that PUBG Mobile is one of the Esports Games in the 2022 Asian Games, how are you and your teammates planning to prepare yourselves?

PUBG Mobile is one of the Esports titles in the 2022 Asian Games

We are already training hard for the Asian Games 2022. We are aiming for the gold medal in the PUBG Mobile Esports event.

Q. Aside from the 2022 Asian Games, what are you planning for next? Are there any upcoming tournaments that you are most excited about?

I am always excited for all the tournaments, be it big or small. We will participate in as many tournaments as possible and give our best. We will always aim to emerge victorious.

Q. From PUBG Mobile International League Phase 3 to Gameling Domination 2020, you have won four tournaments this year! What message would you like to share so that the budding Battle Royale mobile gamers who are curious to take part in Esports tournaments?

These are a few tips and tricks that I would like to share:

1. You have to be consistent and hardworking.

2. Work hard and be like a family member with your team.

3. Have faith in yourself and never give up.

4. If not today, then someday you will become a champion if you work and train hard.

Edited by Danyal Arabi