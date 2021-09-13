"We will put our best foot forward to become the best PUBG Mobile roster in the 2022 Asian Games": Senator of Stalwart Esports 

Stalwart Esports is an esteemed esports organization that has teams that take part in popular mobile games like PUBG Mobile, Free Fire, etc. The organization made a bold move when they went on to sign the Mongolian team, Astra Academy, as part of their PUBG Mobile roster.

Under the guidance of Jargalsaikhan “Senator” Batkhurel, the team cinched the whirlwind win in the PMPL South Asia Championship in June this year. In conversation with Sportskeeda Esports’ Debolina Banerjee, the coach of the PUBG Mobile roster at Stalwart Esports discussed about his care towards his team and their aim to perform to the best of their ability in the 2022 Asian Games.

Q. The PUBG Mobile esports scenario is improving with every passing day. Tell us about your journey in the gaming world and how the esports scene grew over the years.

My name is Jargalsaikhan “SENATOR” Batkhurel. I have been playing PUBG Mobile since its third season, but back then I played the game for fun.

From time to time, I participated in tournaments with my entire team, and now it has become a professional career for us. At the end of 2020, I founded our Astra Academy team that won the PMPL SA Championship. I have been coaching my team since its inception.

Q. Stalwart Esports is one of the most successful rosters that has a line-up of amazing players. How does it feel to be the coach of such an esteemed roster?

I am proud to be coach of Stalwart Esports as the players have the capability to become the best in the world. I am contributing to its success by being a coach. I am happy and proud to have joined this roster. Now, we have more responsibilities and we are giving our best to keep our heads high.

Q. You are identified as “Senator” in the PUBG Mobile roster of Stalwart Esports. Is there a special reason behind this off-beat name?

I was involved in politics before entering this field, so I chose a similar name that was associated with my former world.

Q. Coming to the South-Asian region, which team do you consider to be Stalwart Esports’ biggest competitor? What is the best aspect that you admire about your competitor?

All our competitors are very strong. I would not name a specific team as our biggest competitor. This is because the competitors differ from event to event. Criteria like team advantage, better positioning, etc. are key factors in determining the strength of the team.

Q. According to you, what was the toughest PUBG Mobile match that Stalwart Esports played?

The hardest game we played, before joining Stalwart Esports, was the PMPL South Asia Championship. We qualified for the championship via the PUBG Mobile Club Open (PMCO) - Spring Split 2021: Wildcard, and hence didn't get the chance to play in the league. We didn't have enough experience to play directly in the championship and yet we bagged the trophy.

Q. Winning a tournament is a great feat and Stalwart Esports has its fair share of medals. How important do you think winning competitions is in today’s scenario?

To win a competition, one must keep cool until the end. This way they can play to the best of their ability. This is mainly because there is always a chance to win a battle royale match even if only one player is alive.

Q. With PUBG Mobile’s recent introduction in the Esports Games section of the 2022 Asian Games, how do you plan on training your team so that they can give their best?

In the 2022 Asian Games, we have to try our hardest and train again and again to become the best in the competition.

Q. Being a player in a popular roster comes with its share of responsibilities and expectations, let alone coach. How do you motivate your team and ensure there is proper co-ordination?

To ensure that my team is well coordinated, I become their caretaker rather than just a coach.

We take part in activities together, eat our meals together, tell each other stories and more. We become a family. These little gestures strengthen us very much and motivate my team to play the game.

Q. What kind of gameplay do you believe in? Aggressive or strategic?

I develop strategies as much as I can to make sure that my team wins in a competition. Our gameplay incorporates both aggressive and strategic stances.

Q. Since the number of PUBG Mobile players is ever-growing, give us a few tips that they must remember if they want to become a professional gamer in the future.

Players must keep in mind the following:

1. Always stay cool.

2. If you are a talented PUBG Mobile player, give every tournament your best! This way you will become the best someday.

3. Remember to keep up with your studies and career, as you might probably not play this game all your life.

4. Engage in some proper training before taking part in tournaments.

Bonus tip: Become a family with your own team.

