"Maybe I'll move to YouTube": Disguised Toast discusses switching platforms, jokes about being last OTV member on Twitch

Jeremy "Disguised Toast" is one of the OG members of the popular streaming and content creation group Offline TV.

A famous Twitch streamer in his own right, Jeremy revealed that he will consider the possibility of moving to YouTube in the coming year, with the example of LilyPichu and Sykkuno who made the same transition this year.

While reacting to the NICKMERCS and San Diego TwitchCon drama on his most recent stream, Disguised Toast opened up about renegoitating his offer with Twitch.

This was also when he started wondering if a move to the Google-owned platform would be beneficial, considering Twitch's track record of letting popular streamers like Ludwig go:

"Maybe I'll move to YouTube."

Disguised Toast weighs the pros and cons of moving to YouTube, hints more people are leaving

A potential move would add the 30-year-old streamer's name to a growing list of creators who have left Twitch for YouTube in the recent years. There are plenty of reasons why streamers are making the move, including less suffocating bans/strikes and more lucrative offers.

Big streamers like Valkyrae, TimTheTatman, and the famous Dr DisRespect all exclusively stream on the red platform and have achieved varying levels of success.

While reading resub notifications on stream, Disguised Toast realized that he had been back on Twitch from Facebook Gaming for nine months, signaling an impending renegotiation period where he could try and get a better deal from the Amazon-owned streaming platform:

"Have I been back on Twitch for nine months already? Oh god I have! Oh man, my renegotiate... renegotiation is going to come up soon. It's been nine months, it has honestly not felt that long. Bro, when I was on Facebook, damn every month felt like- like I could feel every month that went by when I was on Facebook."

Disguised Toast then mentioned that he felt he had a good chance of getting a better deal this time around.

However, he immediately backtracked, saying Twitch's plan to spend lots of money to sign NICKMERCS backfired because of his recent drama surrounding the COVID-19 rules for the upcoming San Diego TwitchCon. He said that it might make them hesitant towards signing exclusive contracts with streamers:

"Here's the thing about Twitch, they spent a lot of their money, on um, on NICKMERCS. According to Ludwig Twitch spent 30 million dollars on NICKMERCS, who proceeded to say, 'Twitchcon sucks for having a mask mandate. I'm going have my own con that doesn't have a mask mandate.' So I'm like, if I'm Twitch, am I gonna give that guy another 30 million dollars? No way, right?"

Speculating on what would happen if he himself tried to get a big contract from the purple platform, Disguised Toast felt he would be remiss if he did not consider moving to YouTube. Joking about being the last OTV streamer left on Twitch, he made an argument against the move based on the fact that a lot of his friends moved:

"I don't know if I will get a big bag from Twitch. Maybe I'll just move to YouTube. But I- should I not move to YouTube? Because all my friends are on YouTube, or going to be on YouTube. I mean, at this rate I think I'm going to be the only guy from OTV and Friends left on Twitch."

A big downside, however, as he noted later, was the fact that he would not be able to host watchparties for anime:

"But you can't watch anime on YouTube, that's the downside."

Fans react to Disguised Toast's potential move

Although many fans urged the streamer to make the move, a few were apprehensive. Subscribers such as nishnito_alpha raised questions about YouTube's streaming features, saying some components of Twitch are better:

"The live interaction on youtube is not as good as twitch."

Chat opined about the move (Image via Disguised Toast/Twitch)

YouTube comments welcoming a move to YouTube (Image POG Highlights/YouTube)

Myth became the last major Twitch streamer to make the move in early July and Disguised Toast moving to YouTube in the future is not something inconceivable.

With so many abandoning the purple platform, many wonder whether Twitch can afford to lose another popular streamer who currently has over two million followers on the platform.

