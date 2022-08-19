How old is Disguised Toast? Tracing the Twitch streamer's age and other personal details

Jeremy Wang, aka Disguised Toast, is a popular Twitch streamer from Canada.

A long-time member of the Offline TV group, Wang has become an integral part of the streaming community in general. Starting as a Hearthstone streamer and content creator back in 2015, he has now become a beloved internet personality.

But who is the person behind the iconic mustached toast with sunglasses?

Over the years, Wang has amassed a whopping 3.73 million subscribers on YouTube and 2.7 million followers on Twitch. Famous for his collaborations with fellow content creators from OTV, the streamer recently helped organize the $100,000 Rust Tournament for Twitch Rivals, which his team incidentally won.

Let's explore Disguised Toast's story in a bit more detail.

Exploring Disguised Toast's streaming career: His life history, how he got his unique name, and more

Pre-streaming bio

According to his 'Draw My Life' video from 2019, Jeremy Wang was born "not into poverty or wealth" on the island of Taiwan and in the city of Taipei on November 25, 1991. This makes him 30 years old. He has two older siblings, with his sister being two years older than him and his brother being seven years older.

The family moved to Malaysia before he turned one. Wang alternated between an English and a Chinese school, which is why he can speak both English and Mandarin. His brother went to Canada for university, and he followed him to finish his education in Ontario.

In high school, Wang acquired a taste for programming and magic tricks, instilling in him a penchant for performative arts and video games. At 16, he sold his first flash game for $1000 to the website. He earned a three-year degree in Mathematics from the University of Waterloo after dropping out of a computer science major.

Before streaming, Wang worked on games and applications for some pretty well-known brands. Apparently, he has worked on the world-famous farm simulator Farmville. His impressive resume also includes working for the NFL, Mercedes Benz, and the Royal Bank of Canada.

Hearthstone days and how he got his name

Blizzard released Hearthstone back in 2014, and Wang started playing it due to his brother's love for card games. He started creating content in the game and slowly garnered a lot of ardent followers. He quickly became closely associated with Heartstone, and his gamer tag "Disguised Toast" is, in fact, a reference to a card from the game.

Cards in the game have audio cues whenever played in a match. The card in question, SI:7 Agent, has this audio cue: "Ha! This guy's toast." When the streamer explained it to famous talk show host Conan O'Brien, he said the moniker was "the greatest name in gaming history."

In 2017, Disguised Toast joined the Los Angeles-based Offline TV group, which has since become a pillar of the streaming community. By 2018, he had moved on to playing other games, such as Teamfight Tactics and Legends of Runeterra.

In 2019, he made a move to Facebook Gaming and was nominated for the Twitch Streamer of the Year award at the Shorty Awards. The move did not work out, and he returned to the purple platform in 2020.

Among Us days

Despite starting as a Hearthstone and Team Fight Tactics streamer, Disguised Toast reached the pinnacle of streaming clout during the Among Us boom of 2020.

With the pandemic raging outside, millions of fans tuned in to watch their favorite streamers play the social deduction game among themselves. The collaborative aspect of the game certainly appealed to people, and Disguised Toast took full advantage of it. He quickly became a staple in the Among Us circles with popular streamers such as Pokimane, Sykkuno, Corpse Husband, and Valkyrae.

Now a popular variety streamer, Disguised Toast currently pulls tens of thousands of viewers to his channel. According to TwitchTracker, he averaged 31K concurrent viewers this past month, thanks to the immensely popular Rust tournament.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh