"Get him in the call": Disguised Toast was rescued by Tarik after claiming to be his friend on stream

Jeremy "Disguised Toast" was called out by QuarteJade and Sydeon for name-dropping Tarik before the group was about to start playing Valorant on stream. Jeremy was hesitant to use his main account because of its high rank, and the others teased him for bragging about playing with former CS professional Tarik.

QuarterJade asked him to bring the Valorant streamer on their Discord call to prove that Toast was friends with him, saying:

"Get him in the call right now then."

As Toast stammered about Tarik being unavailable, Sydeon and others started mocking him for lying about being friends with the biggest Valorant streamer.

"If he's truly your friend, then why wouldn't he join the call as a favor?"

"My friends here didn't believe we were friends": Tarik joins Disguised Toast's call to prove their friendship

Disguised Toast is finally back from his extended Japan stay. He stayed back after OTV and Friends took a summer trip to the Asian nation but is currently back in America. The Twitch streamer plays a variety of games on livestream, one of them being Riot's popular tactical shooter Valorant.

Being pretty good at the game, Toast was debating whether to use his main account (which is in the Ascendant rank) while playing with his streamer friends. Trying to tease his friends, he insinuated that they would not be able to compete against higher-level opponents:

"I have an Ascendant 1 account. And I don't know if I should use it because the opponents might be too strong for you guys to handle."

Fellow Offline TV member Sydeon pushed back against the braggart, and Toast continued to mock them by saying he queues with Tarik, the former Counter-Strike professional who is currently one of the biggest Valorant streamers on Twitch:

"I had to queue up with Tarik. He is a Radiant player. That was the level I was playing at. You guys know Tarik, right?"

That was when QuarterJade called him out, asking him to get Tarik to join the stream and prove his worth. Disguised Toast, however, genuinely tried to call the Valorant streamer but found out he was streaming. QuarterJade immediately said that if he was a true friend, he would come regardless. Sydeon agreed, saying:

"Yeah, like if I was streaming and Jodi, you know, tried to talk to me. I would probably come hang out. 'Cause we are like really friends."

The streamers, thinking that they were calling Toast's bluff, went all in on the strategy, and it seemed to work as Tarik was AFK and could not respond to Toast's messages. They kept mocking him for allegedly lying about his friendship with Tarik:

"So you don't have his phone number, 'cause you're not actually friends with him."

As the banter continued, Tarik's chat informed him about the situation going on with Disguised Toast. Lo and behold, he joined their Discord call to call out the people who were casting aspersions at the camaraderie between him and Toast:

"Who is talking sh*t? I just want names."

Disguised Toast explained that his friends did not believe he was friends with the famous Tarik:

"My friends here didn't believe we were friends. They were like, 'You're friends with Tarik the Valorant streamer?'"

Tarik immediately pointed his fingers at QuarterJade, and the lobby erupted into accusations. When Sydeon didn't back up QuarterJade, she got angry and conceded that Disguised Toast was indeed friends with Tarik and that Sydeon was not her true friend anymore:

"I think Tarik is a real one. He is Toast's true friend. You know what Sydney is? Not a true friend. Fu** you, Sydney."

Fans loved the banter between friends as the streamers teased one another. They got super excited when Tarik joined the stream, describing him as a "big bro."

Disguised Toast is currently hosting a huge Twitch Rivals Rust event with a bunch of streamers. Fans can tune in to his or any other participating streamer's channel to watch the four-day event slated to end on August 13.

