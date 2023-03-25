"Maybe she's looking at a future opponent" - Fans speculate as Valkyrae hints at possible collaboration with the Sidemen

Followers were thrilled after popular YouTube streamer and 100 Thieves co-owner, Rachell "Valkyrae," hinted at a potential collaboration with the UK-based YouTube group Sidemen during a recent livestream. She then stated that she'd received an invitation to attend KSI's fight against Joe Fournier on May 13 at the OVO Wembley Arena.

Her visit to London would most likely open the door for a potential collaboration with prominent English content creators, Sidemen being the most obvious choice. Speaking about her invitation to the highly publicized boxing event, one fan remarked:

"Didn't she also say she wanted to box someone so maybe she looking at a future opponent?"

Liam @Liamvlassenbro1 @sidemenupdated Didn't she also say she wanted to box someone so maybe she looking at a future opponent;) @sidemenupdated Didn't she also say she wanted to box someone so maybe she looking at a future opponent;)

What did Valkyrae say about the Sidemen and KSI?

To date, the Sidemen and Valkyrae have never collaborated before, making the potential collaboration an exciting opportunity for both parties. Interestingly, she has previously streamed with Sidemen member Josh "Zerkaa," with whom she has developed a friendship.

Speaking about a possible trip to London in May, Rachell stated:

"I'm going to Europe for Gymshark, which I have already mentioned. I have a sponsorship. It just so happens to be the exact same day as the KSI boxing match. So they were like, 'you want some tickets?', and I was like, 'Oo.' And you know who KSI is? KSI is on the Sidemen."

(Timestamp: 00:10:23)

Addressing her friendship with Zerkaa, she continued:

"And you know who else is on the Sidemen? Mr. Zerkaa. So I do believe we will be doing some sort of collaby, whether it's vlogging, podcast, or whatever it is. So we'll see."

She further revealed that she has been in touch with Zerkaa about her visit to the Misfits event and that she's excited to meet his long-time partner Freya, who is also a streamer.

Fans' reaction to the clip

With Valkyrae's popularity and the Sidemen's significant UK fanbase, a potential collaboration could be a significant moment within the YouTube streaming community and would most likely open up brand new avenues for both parties.

A few excited fans even suggested a possible 20v1 style video featuring Rachell. Here are some of the top reactions to the news:

Wisnu @clappyhands223 @sidemenupdated 20 v 1 first women ever, sounds cool @sidemenupdated 20 v 1 first women ever, sounds cool

NeresFlair @Neresflair @sidemenupdated Honestly, this collab wouldn't really be that good considering how different their humour and audience are @sidemenupdated Honestly, this collab wouldn't really be that good considering how different their humour and audience are

Nick @Nick_7903



I can't think of anything that the sidemen would even want to do with her based in what content they've always made. Maybe a hide'n'seek in the US 🤷🏼‍♂️ It wouldn't be a tinder or 20v1, it's not her kind if thing. @sidemenupdated Great. Cant wait for that next sidemen among us collaboration 🙄I can't think of anything that the sidemen would even want to do with her based in what content they've always made. Maybe a hide'n'seek in the US 🤷🏼‍♂️ It wouldn't be a tinder or 20v1, it's not her kind if thing. @sidemenupdated Great. Cant wait for that next sidemen among us collaboration 🙄 I can't think of anything that the sidemen would even want to do with her based in what content they've always made. Maybe a hide'n'seek in the US 🤷🏼‍♂️ It wouldn't be a tinder or 20v1, it's not her kind if thing.

KiraGula @obilanusbert @sidemenupdated Tobi the Rizzler bout to be active.. @sidemenupdated Tobi the Rizzler bout to be active..

Builder-Ivo @BuilderIvo @sidemenupdated I remember she was supposed to be in their USA Tinder video so maybe this is her way to make up for it? @sidemenupdated I remember she was supposed to be in their USA Tinder video so maybe this is her way to make up for it?

Kásee @_KaseLee @sidemenupdated They did say they wanted to do a 20v1 with a female @sidemenupdated They did say they wanted to do a 20v1 with a female

During the Sidemen's visit to the US back in 2022, Valkyrae was supposed to be in one of their videos, but couldn't make it. This time around, the chance of a collaboration between the two groups seems far more likely, leaving fans truly excited about the possibilities.

Read about your favorite creators only on TikTok Wiki & Youtube Wiki

Poll : 0 votes