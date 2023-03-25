"Maybe she's looking at a future opponent" - Fans speculate as Valkyrae hints at possible collaboration with the Sidemen

Followers were thrilled after popular YouTube streamer and 100 Thieves co-owner, Rachell "Valkyrae," hinted at a potential collaboration with the UK-based YouTube group Sidemen during a recent livestream. She then stated that she'd received an invitation to attend KSI's fight against Joe Fournier on May 13 at the OVO Wembley Arena.
Her visit to London would most likely open the door for a potential collaboration with prominent English content creators, Sidemen being the most obvious choice. Speaking about her invitation to the highly publicized boxing event, one fan remarked:
"Didn't she also say she wanted to box someone so maybe she looking at a future opponent?"
What did Valkyrae say about the Sidemen and KSI?
To date, the Sidemen and Valkyrae have never collaborated before, making the potential collaboration an exciting opportunity for both parties. Interestingly, she has previously streamed with Sidemen member Josh "Zerkaa," with whom she has developed a friendship.
Speaking about a possible trip to London in May, Rachell stated:
"I'm going to Europe for Gymshark, which I have already mentioned. I have a sponsorship. It just so happens to be the exact same day as the KSI boxing match. So they were like, 'you want some tickets?', and I was like, 'Oo.' And you know who KSI is? KSI is on the Sidemen."
Addressing her friendship with Zerkaa, she continued:
"And you know who else is on the Sidemen? Mr. Zerkaa. So I do believe we will be doing some sort of collaby, whether it's vlogging, podcast, or whatever it is. So we'll see."
She further revealed that she has been in touch with Zerkaa about her visit to the Misfits event and that she's excited to meet his long-time partner Freya, who is also a streamer.
Fans' reaction to the clip
With Valkyrae's popularity and the Sidemen's significant UK fanbase, a potential collaboration could be a significant moment within the YouTube streaming community and would most likely open up brand new avenues for both parties.
A few excited fans even suggested a possible 20v1 style video featuring Rachell. Here are some of the top reactions to the news:
During the Sidemen's visit to the US back in 2022, Valkyrae was supposed to be in one of their videos, but couldn't make it. This time around, the chance of a collaboration between the two groups seems far more likely, leaving fans truly excited about the possibilities.
