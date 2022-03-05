"Maybe now I can get my first quad wipe": Warzone’s latest 'Apex Legend feature' is bugged, players stuck in mid-air

Warzone added Redeploy balloons to the Caldera map as a rotational alternative. This new feature, however, was first made popular by Apex Legends and Raven Software seems to have shamelessly added it to the Call of Duty battle royale.

However, similar to most new content on Warzone, this new feature is severely broken and players are having a hard time capitalizing from it.

What do you think of them? (Yes we know it’s the same as Apex) Redeploy Balloons look to change the way we traverse the verticality of Caldera in #Warzone Season 2.What do you think of them? (Yes we know it’s the same as Apex) Redeploy Balloons look to change the way we traverse the verticality of Caldera in #Warzone Season 2. What do you think of them? (Yes we know it’s the same as Apex) https://t.co/LULtlnKkLH

Redeploy balloons on Caldera allow players to zip-line high up in the sky and redeploy from there to rotate around the map much faster, but not necessarily in the safest manner.

However, players are either getting stuck on the zip-line or they are unable to go up, staying stuck on the ground to the machinery. This bug is so broken that it is making this new feature completely unusable in Caldera.

Players have posted their experiences on Reddit and there have been some hilarious responses on the site.

Warzone community reacts to broken redeploy balloon bug on Caldera map

One user, Lakshya, posted on the official sub-reddit a harrowing experience of trying to complete a bounty kill. Unable to locate the bounty target, the player tried to use the balloons to get a better view from the top.

However, they soon realized that they were stuck on the zip-line and not alone, but with the bounty target!

The comment section is filled with hilarious bits of players anticipating what the conversation between the two could be like in that scenario.

There was another post on the broken zip-line but the situation was a bit different than the one above. The entire team was stuck on the zip-line and no one could move from their position, quite literally sitting duck for their enemies.

The zip-line bug is now a trap in the game as players camp near the lines and wait for teams to mangle themselves up and then easily eliminate each opponent as they cannot shoot back.

Currently, there are no solutions available for this bug, but here's hoping Raven Software will pick up on it soon and offer a fix. Players can keep checking the official social media pages or the Trello board for updates.

