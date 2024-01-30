"Messi TOTY everywhere": Crazy EA FC 24 bug ends up gifting one of the best cards for free

EA Sports is being flamed by players after the recently released 86+ TOTY Leagues Player Pick SBC had a bug that allowed EA FC 24 players to pack a Messi TOTY card practically for free. Considering it is one of the best cards in the game, many in the community have been saving up packs and coins for months to obtain it. Now that it was given away so easily, there has been a public outrage against the developer.

Furthermore, this is not even the first time during the ongoing promo that there have been bugs and glitches in the game. EA FC 24 players experienced severe game-breaking bugs when the Team of the Year promo started about ten days ago, making it unplayable. This time, most people appear to have packed Lionel Messi's 97-rated Team of the Year card from a single-task SBC.

In response, X user @FutArcade sarcastically wrote:

"Messi TOTY, Messi TOTY everywhere."

EA FC 24 SBC bug allows players to pack 97-rated Lionel Messi TOTY

The daily content drop for January 30 included a player pick for the Squad Building Challenge titled TOTY Leagues Player Pick SBC. The task was fairly simple, requiring EA FC 24 players to submit a squad with a minimum average rating of 85 and containing player who has a rating of 87 or higher.

On completion, the player would have to choose between three cards with a guaranteed Team of the Year player card with a minimum rating of 86. On paper, this is not such a lucrative investment, considering the TOTY card could be anyone from the vast pool.

However, reports suggest that a bug made it so that a majority of the community was given a choice to pack 97-rated Messi, which is arguably one of the best cards in EA FC 24.

The whole situation has been quite bizarre, with some saying that almost 25% of the player base has been able to pack the precious card for next to no investment despite it being priced at around 9 million coins in the in-game transfer market.

Popular Twitch streamer NickRTFM has also called EA out for the mishap.

Here are some more general reactions to Messi TOTY being given away via an SBC bug, with some demanding that everyone should receive one for free to balance online gameplay:

The reader should note that EA Sports FC Direct Communication has confirmed that there was an issue with the 86+ TOTY Leagues SBC, and the Squad Building Challenge has been disabled as a result. It is unclear how they will go about rectifying the situation.