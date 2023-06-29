Microsoft lawyer reveals tentative release window for The Elder Scrolls 6

The Elder Scrolls 6 just received a tentative release window. This title has been in the making for quite some time now. The last Elder Scrolls entry to go live was Skyrim back in 2011. Fans of the franchise have been awaiting a sequel for a while now. Although very little information is available about the title, it will be Bethesda's next major release after Starfield.

Although Microsoft and Bethesda have been tight-lipped about The Elder Scrolls 6 and its development, a brief conversation during the FTC vs. Microsoft injunction provided the details with respect to its tentative release window.

The Elder Scrolls 6 is scheduled for a 2026 release

During FTC's closing statement in the FTC vs. Microsoft injunction, the lawyer representing the company behind Xbox clarified a statement that FTC made regarding games similar to Call of Duty.

The council went on to state there were two Elder Scrolls games, one was Elder Scrolls Online, which is available on PlayStation as well, and the other was Elder Scrolls 6, which is slated for a 2026 release. Microsoft's lawyer did make a small error, mistaking six as 16:

"Could I clarify one issue that council raised with you, when you were asking about Zenimax and asked him to find a game that was most similar to Xbox, he mentioned Elder Scrolls. That is incorrect. There are two Elder Scrolls games, one is online called Elder Scrolls Online — that is a multiplayer game, it is on PlayStation today. He’s talking about Elder Scrolls 16, that is projected for release in 2026 as a single-player game."

Until now, the only known information about The Elder Scrolls 6 is that it will be Todd Howard's last game in the franchise. Now with a potential release window for the same, one can expect trailers and initial teasers to go live sometime next year.

There is, however, a chance that Bethesda might delay the game depending on the state of development. Moreover, given that its next major focus is Starfield, the company wants to focus on giving fans a well-rounded experience of the space exploration-based RPG that is scheduled to arrive in September this year.

