miHoYo accused of plagiarizing game content in Tears of Themis by Chinese studio

There are new allegations from a Chinese studio toward miHoYo regarding Tears of Themis supposedly plagiarizing some elements from the King's Table drama. According to leaker hxg_diluc, Shanghai Amazing Animal Culture Communication Co. Ltd is behind this accusation. It is far too early to determine where this controversy will lead, so let's look at what's known so far.

Tears of Themis had an event known as The Last Dragonbreath from September 28, 2023, to October 16, 2023, which sparked the recent complaints of alleged plagiarism. A letter pertaining to this topic will be posted below, but keep in mind that it's written in Chinese.

miHoYo accused of plagiarizing work for a recent Tears of Themis event

The general gist of the accusation is stated in English by Genshin Impact leaker hxg_diluc:

"Shanghai Amazing Animal Culture Communication Co. Ltd. accuse hyv's game Tears of Themis new event [The Last Dragonbreath] story background and settings has too much similarity with their company's modern drama [King's Table] and may result in a suspect of plagiarism.(1/2)"

Here is a summary in case that tweet gets taken down:

Accuser: Shanghai Amazing Animal Culture Communication Co. Ltd

Shanghai Amazing Animal Culture Communication Co. Ltd Accused: miHoYo

miHoYo Reason: Tears of Themis had an event known as The Last Dragonbreath, and it was allegedly too similar to Shanghai Amazing Animal Culture Communication Co. Ltd's King's Table drama, regarding the story background and setting.

Legal action will supposedly occur if miHoYo does not respond. King's Table was a drama that aired in 2022, whereas The Last Dragonbreath is a 2023 event. Whether actual plagiarism occurred is unproven at this time.

Part 2 of the previous Tweet (Image via hxg_diluc)

miHoYo is the company behind hit titles like Genshin Impact and Honkai Star Rail. While Tears of Themis is much smaller by comparison, it is still a game with a sizable following.

Shanghai Amazing Animal Culture Communication Co. Ltd is behind several plays that Chinese people can view, including King's Table.

If you're in China, you could check this drama out (Image via 上海魅鲸文化传播有限公司)

miHoYo has yet to comment on the allegations as of when this article was written. Players curious about the Chinese musical company's information can find out more from their TikTok (known as Douyin in China) below:

The Last Dragonbreath event

Some of the outfits from this event (Image via Mitsuyuki2171/HoYoLAB)

This Chinese event involved several new SSR units for Luke, Artem, Vyn, and Marius in their Dragonbreath outfits, as shown above. It lasted from September 28, 2023, to October 16, 2023. The plot involved some place called Dragonbreath Mainland, where a kind dragon once ruled before war erupted between dragons and humans.

Tears of Themis is a romantic game where a female protagonist is surrounded by the four aforementioned men in a crime setting, similar to a visual novel.

