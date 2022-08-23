Mike Majlak and Keemstar squabble in wake of Andrew Tate’s social media suspensions

Mike Majlak recently took to Twitter to lend his voice to the ongoing fiasco that has been stirred up due to the suspension of Andrew Tate. The Anglo-American kickboxer has faced expulsion from all social media platforms, first from Facebook and Instagram and later from YouTube and TikTok.

His suspension has led to lots of heated debate about freedom of speech.

Mike Majlak @mikemajlak i haven’t said much, but i’ll say this: women are not your property, not your slaves, and you’re not entitled to anything from them, regardless of their profession. no one pushing that antiquated narrative should be idly allowed to indoctrinate the youth. i haven’t said much, but i’ll say this: women are not your property, not your slaves, and you’re not entitled to anything from them, regardless of their profession. no one pushing that antiquated narrative should be idly allowed to indoctrinate the youth.

Soon after, Mike expressed his stance against Tate's ideas about women being "property" to him. Daniel "Keemstar" then called Mike out based on his past relationship with a woman who had worked in the adult industry, resulting in an online spat.

Mike Majlak-Keemstar Twitter row explained

With Tate being barred from social media platforms, many internet personalities and streamers have taken to their respective forums to share their opinions.

Mike believes that Tate's embargo is long overdue. Although he did not clearly state his name, his tweets were heavily directed at the former athlete.

Mike added:

Mike Majlak @mikemajlak take it from someone who spends the majority of their time around beautiful and talented women, this is not the way, ever. no woman wants to be demeaned, slapped around, or enslaved. take it from someone who spends the majority of their time around beautiful and talented women, this is not the way, ever. no woman wants to be demeaned, slapped around, or enslaved.

However, his thoughts on the matter were met with a radical response from Keemstar. According to the online news host, Mike's words of wisdom were a facade considering that he had a relationship with an adult film star.

Keemstar further suggested that Mike's relationship promoted debauched standards within the youth.

Keemstar's response (Image via Twitter/Mike Majlak)

Mike's response was swift and stern, suggesting that his situation differs from that of people who explicitly demean women. The duo then kept on going back and forth:

Mike was quick to reply (Image via Twitter/Mike Majlak)

KEEM 🍿 @KEEMSTAR



The comparison was in reference to two different scenarios that people would find offensive and want to be censored. @mikemajlak No one said that they were the same?The comparison was in reference to two different scenarios that people would find offensive and want to be censored. @mikemajlak No one said that they were the same? The comparison was in reference to two different scenarios that people would find offensive and want to be censored.

Mike Majlak @mikemajlak @KEEMSTAR generally when making a comparison, you’re inferring two things share a similarity or are the same in some way. maybe look up the definition of “comparison”… @KEEMSTAR generally when making a comparison, you’re inferring two things share a similarity or are the same in some way. maybe look up the definition of “comparison”…

KEEM 🍿 @KEEMSTAR @mikemajlak Please go back to the original point and address it instead of derailing the conversation to avoid the actual point that was originally made by me about how sensorship is a slippery slope. @mikemajlak Please go back to the original point and address it instead of derailing the conversation to avoid the actual point that was originally made by me about how sensorship is a slippery slope.

Mike Majlak @mikemajlak @KEEMSTAR “sensorship” is a slippery slope for sure. unfortunately it’s not our decision to make. manipulating the rights of private orgs is authoritarian. if you want open free speech go to a platform that supports it! @KEEMSTAR “sensorship” is a slippery slope for sure. unfortunately it’s not our decision to make. manipulating the rights of private orgs is authoritarian. if you want open free speech go to a platform that supports it!

The primary argument made by Keemstar was on the basis of selective censorship. Mike had clearly described the situation in a different light altogether.

It remains to be seen if Keemstar will take the feud to his YouTube channel DramaAlert.

Fans react to duo's war of words

Twitter users have given mixed reactions to the entire topic. With Andrew Tate being a controversial figure, fans have expressed opinions from both sides of the fence.

Here are some reactions shared under Mike Majlak's Twitter thread:

cam @camcarver1 @KEEMSTAR @mikemajlak how can you possibly have any issue with the content of this tweet keem he's literally saying don't beat women @KEEMSTAR @mikemajlak how can you possibly have any issue with the content of this tweet keem he's literally saying don't beat women

Chris @christophers98 @KEEMSTAR @mikemajlak Rules on free speech do not account for monetisation, platform building and hate speech. These foundations extend freedom and correlate to immediate external damage. Speech, like all things, is subject to personal responsibility; Say what you want. Be prepared to suffer for it. @KEEMSTAR @mikemajlak Rules on free speech do not account for monetisation, platform building and hate speech. These foundations extend freedom and correlate to immediate external damage. Speech, like all things, is subject to personal responsibility; Say what you want. Be prepared to suffer for it.

Michael Frieze @mfrieze1988 @KEEMSTAR



The "slippery slope" argument in most cases is a fallacy. @mikemajlak Using the gov't to control private companies can also a slippery slope.The "slippery slope" argument in most cases is a fallacy. @KEEMSTAR @mikemajlak Using the gov't to control private companies can also a slippery slope. The "slippery slope" argument in most cases is a fallacy.

OBZRVR @Korbin_Mass @KEEMSTAR @mikemajlak This makes you sound like you don’t agree with him. I’m curious to know if you do to an extent or if you think it’s appropriate to treat women this way and show it to youth because if you don’t allow it then it allows censorship @KEEMSTAR @mikemajlak This makes you sound like you don’t agree with him. I’m curious to know if you do to an extent or if you think it’s appropriate to treat women this way and show it to youth because if you don’t allow it then it allows censorship

FvckTripz @FvckTripz @mikemajlak Maybe in this country you’re right , you’ll be surprised by other countries beliefs @mikemajlak Maybe in this country you’re right , you’ll be surprised by other countries beliefs

cashapp $pablowyd @cash_pablowyd @mikemajlak I thought everyone was entitled to their own opinion? But when it’s an opinion/stance that don’t agree with you start moaning about it on twitter @mikemajlak I thought everyone was entitled to their own opinion? But when it’s an opinion/stance that don’t agree with you start moaning about it on twitter 💀😹😹😹😹🇸🇻🇸🇻🇸🇻

LSU & Bengals NATION 🏆🏆🏆🏆 @LSU_FOOTBALL_ @mikemajlak I don't think Tate should be banned but in the end all these platforms are privately or publicly owned and can ban anyone they want, no free speech exists here or on any social media platform that is owned by an entity. @mikemajlak I don't think Tate should be banned but in the end all these platforms are privately or publicly owned and can ban anyone they want, no free speech exists here or on any social media platform that is owned by an entity.

Majlak is not the only internet personality who has spoken against Andrew Tate's sexist takes. Other influencers such as Felix "xQc," Imane "Pokimane, Hasan "HasanAbi," Logan and Jake Paul, and JJ "KSI" have all made their stances clear.

