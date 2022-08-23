Mike Majlak and Keemstar squabble in wake of Andrew Tate’s social media suspensions

Mike Majlak recently took to Twitter to lend his voice to the ongoing fiasco that has been stirred up due to the suspension of Andrew Tate. The Anglo-American kickboxer has faced expulsion from all social media platforms, first from Facebook and Instagram and later from YouTube and TikTok.
His suspension has led to lots of heated debate about freedom of speech.
Soon after, Mike expressed his stance against Tate's ideas about women being "property" to him. Daniel "Keemstar" then called Mike out based on his past relationship with a woman who had worked in the adult industry, resulting in an online spat.
Mike Majlak-Keemstar Twitter row explained
With Tate being barred from social media platforms, many internet personalities and streamers have taken to their respective forums to share their opinions.
Mike believes that Tate's embargo is long overdue. Although he did not clearly state his name, his tweets were heavily directed at the former athlete.
Mike added:
However, his thoughts on the matter were met with a radical response from Keemstar. According to the online news host, Mike's words of wisdom were a facade considering that he had a relationship with an adult film star.
Keemstar further suggested that Mike's relationship promoted debauched standards within the youth.
Mike's response was swift and stern, suggesting that his situation differs from that of people who explicitly demean women. The duo then kept on going back and forth:
The primary argument made by Keemstar was on the basis of selective censorship. Mike had clearly described the situation in a different light altogether.
It remains to be seen if Keemstar will take the feud to his YouTube channel DramaAlert.
Fans react to duo's war of words
Twitter users have given mixed reactions to the entire topic. With Andrew Tate being a controversial figure, fans have expressed opinions from both sides of the fence.
Here are some reactions shared under Mike Majlak's Twitter thread:
Majlak is not the only internet personality who has spoken against Andrew Tate's sexist takes. Other influencers such as Felix "xQc," Imane "Pokimane, Hasan "HasanAbi," Logan and Jake Paul, and JJ "KSI" have all made their stances clear.