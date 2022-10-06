Minecraft star Dream hits back at fans following face-reveal memes

Minecraft star Clay "Dream" has ironically trolled fans for the memes that have been directed towards him since his much-awaited face reveal.

For context, he decided to unveil himself after many years of being anonymous. The Minecraft YouTuber stated that he had decided to do a face reveal in order to do more real-life content with his best friend and fellow YouTuber George "GerogeNotFound," who moved in with him and Nick "Sapnap."

Although the gaming community, by and large, has been appreciative of the revelation, there has been a section of fans who have gratuitously trolled the streamer for his appearance. The content creator has taken it in stride and has given a series of witty responses to the trolls.

Watch: Dream imitates internet trolls

As mentioned earlier, Dream's face reveal was met with a section of internet users who did not fancy how the former appeared. Many have considered the trolls to be an odd gesture of reaction as it is unclear exactly what they were expecting.

Some users have also voiced their opinions against the toxic internet culture, conditioning users into perceiving only certain traits and features as being "handsome" or "pretty." Twitch streamer Keffals took to her Twitter to state:

Clara Sorrenti @keffals Dream is a really normal-looking guy and I fear what being inundated with photoshopped, filtered, and facetuned selfies of people has done to an entire generation and their perception of themselves and others Dream is a really normal-looking guy and I fear what being inundated with photoshopped, filtered, and facetuned selfies of people has done to an entire generation and their perception of themselves and others

Regardless of all the trolls and memes, Dream himself has provided a witty response to the derision. He shared a series of clips, boisterously demonstrating his facial features and rendering the trolls useless. A YouTube fan channel called "Canooon" has shared a compilation of the clips. Watch it here:

In one clip, he is seen mockingly accentuating his jaw to make it look even bigger. In the video, he casually whispers to the camera by saying:

"No filter."

Furthermore, in another clip, he is seen featuring in George's Snapchat video, which is captioned:

"Bro my Uber driver looks like that Dream face reveal guy."

He further shared short clips of himself with either digitally portrayed face-tattoos or an enhanced chin, indicating that despite the irreverant trolls, he remains unfazed.

Fans react to the clips

Fans have found Clay's response to being extremely witty. The YouTube clip was flooded with hundreds of comments. Here are some of the reactions that were shared:

Fans react to Dream's response to the haters (Image via YouTube/Canooon)

Clay is not the only streamer who has kept themselves faceless online. Other social media stars such as Corpse Husband, Memeulous, and almost all major VTubers have kept their faces concealed from the rest of the internet.

Poll : 0 votes