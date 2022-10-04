5 faceless streamers who may reveal their face sometime in the future

Over the past few years, streamers have risen to become some of the most famous individuals on the internet. Attaining celebrity-like status often grants the creator a larger-than-life lifestyle. However, not everyone prefers the Hollywood treatment. Some social media stars have maintained a great degree of fame without ever showing their faces.

There are several reasons behind a creator wanting to operate anonymously, including the fact that it allows them to move around much more freely and helps them protect their privacy.

One of the biggest creators to remain faceless until this week was Dream. With the Minecraft streamer finally uncovering himself from behind the mask, many streamers might follow suit. However, as of today, here are 5 streamers who have remained faceless.

5 streamers whose identity is not completely known

1) Corpse Husband

Corpse Husband burst onto the streaming scene during the lockdown when he started playing Among Us with some of the biggest streamers around, such as Valkyrae, LilyPichu and Sykkuno. Little is known about Corpse Husband apart from his baritone voice. He remains faceless to this day, however, he has appeared (in hidden-form) in a couple of songs.

According to Corpse Husband, he has adopted anonymity due to his inability to handle the constant surveillance that comes with internet fame. In an interview with Anthony Padilla, he revealed that he suffers from multiple medical conditions such as Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD).

2) Memeulous

George "Memeulous" is a UK-based YouTuber and streamer who is most notable for his commentary videos. He rose to fame in 2018 for his comedic-styled and laid-back approach. Unlike other faceless streamers, he appears in front of the camera. However, his face is always covered with a black-and-white colored handkerchief and occasionally with wayfarer shades.

He is a frequent collaborator with fellow UK creators such as ImAlex, WillNE and James Mariott. For those unaware, the name of his channel is a portmanteau of "Meme" and "Fabulous."

3) Ironmouse

Puerto Rican VTuber Ironmouse is the third content creator to join the list. Virtual YouTubers are a term used to describe streamers who use a Japanese-themed AI image instead of their actual facecam. She is presently the third most subbed Twitch streamer of all time, with a whopping 171K subs recorded as of writing this piece.

However, similar to Corpse Husband, Ironmouse is known to have immune deficiency disease which prevents her from being active regularly. She suffers from a condition called Common Variable Immune Deficiency (CVID), which compels her to stay bedridden for long stretches of time.

4) Code Bullet

Although primarily a YouTuber, Australian technology personality Code Bullet is another creator who has attained success without showing their face. He is most popular for coding and demonstrating how AI learning operates.

Among the various projects that he has coded, Storm The House and Flappy Birds, are the two that were viral sensations a few years ago. He has also coded other amazing features into various applications like making a calculator using marbles. Code Bullet is presently among the biggest technology-based YouTubers with over 2.84 million subscribers.

5) Gawr Gura

Gawr Gura is the second VTuber to join the list. She is a UK-born streamer who is a part of the popular hololive group. She has amassed over 4 million subscribers on her YouTube channel, making her one of the most popular VTubers on the scene.

For those unaware, Gawr Gura appears to be in blue-colored shark-themed attire. Her personality ranges from cheerful to playful. Another noticeable trait that she displays is her fallible pronunciations.

Other notable content creators that can be considered are Kizuna AI, Usada Pekora, Zentreya, Daily Dose of Internet, HowToBasic, It’sAGundam (among others).

