"He is perfect" - Minecraft community goes berserk after a sneak peek of Dream's face goes viral

Dream teases his face as fans go wild (Image via Sportskeeda)
Shreyan Mukherjee
Modified Sep 30, 2022 07:33 PM IST

Minecraft YouTuber Clay "Dream" left fans in a frenzy on September 30 after his Snapchat video was leaked to the internet. Although his face was heavily filtered as it was digitally covered with a strawberry emoji, fans remained excited at the sight of his partially visible look.

his hair his chain his neck his teeth HIS TEETH ARE PERFECT?!?!?? https://t.co/WxPSpl6oUM

For those wondering, he is among the few major streamers who are yet to show their faces. However, earlier this month, the Dream SMP co-creator surprised netizens after confirming his plans to do a face reveal.

Although he has teased his face several times over the past few years, his fans are yet to discover the entirety of his face. Reacting to the latest leaked video, one fan added:

"He is perfect"
@vnzndt he is perfect

Fans go wild as Dream's Snapchat video gets leaked

As stated earlier, the streamer's face was partially leaked after he posted a Snapchat video of himself in a car. He also added a caption indicating that he was alongside fellow Minecraft streamer Nick "Sapnap."

Here's a snippet of the video:

Dream posted on snapchat !!!!! https://t.co/r2WJxRPpXh

It is no secret that his face reveal is among the most anticipated events within the Minecraft and gaming community. His face has been the subject of debate for several years; however, it appears that for the first time in his career, Clay will be disclosing his identity.

Earlier this month, he took to his official Twitter account to announce his plans. He stated:

The mask is coming off… see you all very soon :)

On the same day, the 23-year-old gave another update disclosing his plans to make real-life Minecraft videos, possibly with his fellow Dream Team members. He added:

"The mask is coming off, and George is finally moving to Florida with the Dream Team!"
It is unclear when the creator plans to unveil his face. However, considering that his hometown Florida has suffered heavy flooding due to a recent hurricane, his plans may have to be put on the shelf for the time being.

Fans react to the sneak peek

The leaked Snapchat footage quickly gathered traction among fans as it circulated across the internet. Viewers quickly pointed out several parts of his face, even though they were scarcely visible.

Here are some of the reactions:

@vnzndt I can't wait to see him smile. The big one, you know, teeth all bare, eyes into crescents and the smile that just radiates joy.
@vnzndt @quackskarl his lips and teeth r actually perfect
@vnzndt IM HGAING A PANICK ATTACK
[email protected]ilating
@vnzndt STOP CUZ THATS A PERFECT SCREENSHOT OF HIS NECK. IM GONNA PASS OUT https://t.co/Nff5QaQqCs
@vnzndt me rn: https://t.co/53zpx9gxJN
@vnzndt i don’t think i’m gonna survive this weekend😭
@vnzndt I’m not ganna be able to handle the face reveal if i can barely handle this and it’s a strawberry filter
@vnzndt We're getting closer and closer to a reveal I can feel it, I give it a few weeks tops if we're being realistic

Dream has also announced that he will be visiting the 2022 San Diego TwitchCon, which will be held at the San Diego Convention Center in California from October 7 to 9. He is expected to do a meet-and-greet with fans. Keeping this in mind, his face reveal might happen before that.

Edited by R. Elahi

