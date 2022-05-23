Minecraft star TommyInnit breaks the internet with his bearded selfies

A recent tweet from the famous Minecraft star TommyInnit blew up on the social media platform as the streamer posted two photos of him growing a beard.

The 18-year-old streamer sent millions of his fans into a frenzy when they saw the funny and loud content creator with a beard. Thousands of fans and several other well-known content creators reacted to the facial transformation of the streamer.

A few months back, TommyInnit celebrated his 18th birthday where he humorously tried beer and carried out other fun acts on stream. He had previously mentioned how he shifted to Brighton on his own and tried to buy a razor to shave. This stirred up a topic of conversation about his facial hair and how he was gradually growing.

Hence, this post from TommyInnit blew everyone's minds when he shared two selfies of himself with a bearded look.

TommyInnit @tommyinnit I’ve grown a beard. Who you calling “Child” now, Bitch I’ve grown a beard. Who you calling “Child” now, Bitch https://t.co/MQ5pCamyE5

Reaction from fans and other content creators on Minecraft star TommyInnit's bearded selfies

As the streamer is quite famous amongst fans and other content creators, the post received over 155 thousand likes and thousands of comments. Some people expressed how much they loved the new look, while others didn't. The streamer recently went to Mexico and posted these pictures from there.

TommyInnit @tommyinnit @dreamwastaken thats it im quitting dream smp @dreamwastaken thats it im quitting dream smp

Famous Minecraft content creator Dream also humorously commented on the tweet and expressed his distaste towards the new look. Tommy sent out a humorous reply to the tweet by saying that he was quitting the former's famous SMP server.

Both have been arch enemies in the Dream SMP roleplay and fans are always excited when both of them speak with each other.

Tubbo @TubboLive @tommyinnit Please remove it I hate it so much like so so much please please @tommyinnit Please remove it I hate it so much like so so much please please

Tubbo, a very good friend of Tommy's, also commented on the new look. He hated the streamer's beard as well and urged him to remove it immediately. Tubbo and Tommy have been good friends for quite some time now and are frequently seen in Minecraft videos and IRL vlogs as well.

Ph1LzA @Ph1LzA @tommyinnit Going to get mistaken as your Dad even more now. @tommyinnit Going to get mistaken as your Dad even more now.

Ph1LzA, another good friend of Tommy's and a veteran Minecraft streamer humorously commented how people were going to mistake him as Tommy's dad even more. This is a running joke of the Dream SMP roleplay of how Tommy has been adopted by Ph1LzA in the server.

oli @highkeyhateme @tommyinnit go back go back go back go back @tommyinnit go back go back go back go back

lizzie 💫 @mydogcarverr @tommyinnit you look scarily older but it also suits you @tommyinnit you look scarily older but it also suits you

toad! @toadrey_ @tommyinnit the fact that it’s not even like weird and patchy is actually impressive like that’s a pretty solid beard @tommyinnit the fact that it’s not even like weird and patchy is actually impressive like that’s a pretty solid beard

Other than that, there were thousands of fans who flocked to the tweet and expresed their excited reactions on the TommyInnit's new look. There was a split of opinion as several people hated it and urged him to shave, while other didn't mind the beard. Some were simply fascinated how time flew by and the young streamer grew up.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan