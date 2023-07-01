"Miss you so much": TommyInnit commemorates the death anniversary of Technoblade

Popular streamer Thomas "TommyInnit" has paid homage to late Minecraft legend Alex "Technoblade" on his first death anniversary with a heartfelt YouTube video looking back at their friendship. The two were integral members of Dream SMP and had become good friends over the years, having collaborated on multiple occasions.

The nine-minute video showcases TommyInnit's first meetup with Technoblade and some of the key moments in their relationship. It was interspersed with Technoblade's last few Discord messages, bidding goodbye to his Minecraft friends as his condition progressively got worse due to sarcoma. June 30 marks the day when the news of his demise was announced by his family.

In addition to the YouTube video, TommyInnit also shared a photo of a miniature figure of Techonoblade's in-game character. He captioned it with the iconic line:

"I miss you so much, blood god. Technoblade Never Dies."

"Thank you for carrying on his legacy": Twitter reacts as TommyInnit releases video about Technoblade

The Minecraft community was united in mourning after the news of Technoblade's death was announced in June 2022. Fans and fellow streamers were distraught and many sought to make art, be it digital drawings or in-game memorials, to remember his legacy. Creators in the Dream SMP, who were especially close to him, were especially affected.

TommyInnit's video, titled 365 Days Without Technoblade, is a heartwarming recap of his time spent with Technoblade in-game. This includes the very first time that they interacted online and one of the very last Discord messages sent by the late 23-year-old.

The video was full of some really emotionally charged moments, with TommyInnit tearing up as he remembered his friend.

One of the first things the British YouTuber told his viewers before going down memory lane is how a German fan had recently recognized him on the streets. The fan told him that while their English was not very good, the one thing they know with certainty is "Technoblade Never Dies."

The iconic line's origin was a meme resulting from a courageous play made by the late streamer. However, after his passing, the Minecraft community as a whole has been using it to keep his memory and legacy alive.

Fans were especially moved by the sentiment of the video, with one even telling TommyInnit that he was a great friend to Technoblade.

Many content creators also expressed their grief by tweeting:

Minecraft star Dream has also paid his respects to Technoblade by releasing a music video. However, it has drawn criticism from fans.

