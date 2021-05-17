MiTH Esports bids farewell to its PUBG Mobile roster

In a shocking development, Made in Thailand (MiTH) has released their PUBG Mobile roster. MiTH is one of the prestigious Esports organizations from Thailand. It entered PUBG Mobile Esports in January 2020 by signing players from Mega Conquerer.

MiTH started its PUBG Mobile journey by securing fourth place in PUBG Mobile Pro League: Thailand 2020 Spring Split League Stages. However, they faltered in the finals. In PMPL 2020 Fall split, they again showed exemplary gameplay in the league stages by securing third place while again choking in the finals.

At 2021 PMPL, MiTH lacked consistency and secured 16th and 12th place in league stages and Finals.

Some of their achievements include winning unofficial tournaments like War Mania Invitational Season 4, Mineski Masters Series, and Breaking Bad while securing their first runners-up place in Binance: Battle of Asia.

The PUBG Mobile line-up included the following players

Rodfiat - Chawanakon Chaiyawut (In-game leader)

Stoned - Purin Rongkhankaew (Assaulter)

Pondzai - Worapanya Loyma (Assaulter)

Online24 - Aphicha Sonsakun (Support)

Although MiTH released their roster, they won't be leaving the PUBG Mobile scene.

About MiTH

“Made in Thailand” or “MiTH” is one of the oldest Esports teams from Thailand and was founded by Chanignun Thipairote in 2012.

Their objective, according to the team, states that,

"We are dedicated to making players from Thailand known as world-class Esport teams. Another objective is that we want to create a good reputation for our nation and be the best in Thailand in both performance and an example of good Esports players."

MiTH is a non-profit organization and has active rosters in games like CS: GO, PUBG PC and Mobile, FIFA Online 3, Heroes of Newerth, Heroes of the Storm, Point Bank, Special Force 2, and Starcraft II.

It will be interesting to see where these players head next and whether MiTH will acquire a rookie or a seasoned roster.