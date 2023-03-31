Mizkif makes fun of HasanAbi, says he’s only successful because of his looks

On a recent Twitch stream, popular streamer and OTK co-owner Matthew "Mizkif" decided to troll fellow streamer Hasan "HasanAbi." He implied that Hasan's popularity was solely due to his looks and stated that if he was "fat," he wouldn't have as large of a fanbase as he currently does. The comment was in response to a video he was watching, which addressed people having "pretty privilege" (a term used to describe individuals who enjoyed success due to their looks).

Additionally, Mizkif suggested that he wouldn't have been as successful on social media platforms like Twitter if he had been "fat," as he wouldn't have had the attention of "16-year-old" girls.

Mizkif downplays HasanAbi's career, states he puts him "on mute"

Mizkif and HasanAbi have had squabbles on the internet before, with Hasan being particularly critical of the former during his alleged involvement in a sexual assault cover-up scheme.

In his latest stream, Matthew continued their contentious relationship by making unsavory remarks about Hasan, stating:

"If Hasan was some ugly fat b*tch, Hasan would not be nearly successful. I'm sorry, it's the truth. Why? Because honestly, I don't even f**king watch his streams, I put him on mute and I don't care."

(Timestamp: 00:36:44)

Matthew continued his rant by stating:

"If Hasan was some f**king fat b*tch, guess what? He wouldn't fit in the Twitter profile pictures of half these f**king 16-year-old girls on Twitter who tweet about him all day. So he'd be too f**king fat for the profile pictures, so half of his notoriety would go away. It's just the truth."

It's currently unclear whether he intended to be malicious or was merely trolling to rile up Hasan's fan base.

Here's what fans said about Mizkif's recent rant

Despite the inflammatory nature of Mizkif's comments, his Twitch chat found his remarks extremely humorous, with a few viewers calling him out for fat shaming. Here are some of the screenshots of his chat:

Fans react to Matthew's sudden outburst (Image via Twitch)

Despite Matthew's unsavory remarks, HasanAbi remains one of the biggest streamers and political commentators on Twitch. Hasan has amassed a large fan following due to his insightful commentary and social activism, and his impact on the purple platform certainly cannot be denied.

As of writing this article, Hasan hasn't responded to Matthew's comments yet, and it remains unclear if he plans to do so in the future.

