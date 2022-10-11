"He's trying to get kicked out of OTK"- HasanAbi criticizes Mizkif for live streaming amid s*xual harassment investigations

Turkish-American streamer Hasan "HasanAbi" took to his Twitch stream to state that he believes that investigations are over since Matthew "Mizkif" resumed streaming after a 3-week hiatus. For context, the latter has been indefinitely discharged from his duties at One True King (OTK) after he was involved in a s*xual assault cover-up for fellow streamer CrazySlick.

Mizkif returned to his Twitch account to inform his viewers that he is presently out of the organization until the investigations continue. HasanAbi, however, doesn't believe Mizkif as he stated that the latter wouldn't have come live unless the inquiries were over. Speaking about the situation, he said:

"He's trying to get kicked out of OTK"

HasanAbi believes that s*xual assault investigations are over

For those unaware, Mizkif and his then-girlfriend Maya Higa were accused of being involved in a s*xual assault cover-up scheme. According to victim AdrianahLee, the aforementioned duo tried to convince her into downplaying her charges against the perpetrator, CrazySlick.

Following the revelation of the story, both Mizkif and Maya stepped off Twitch. The former has, however, returned yesterday. Reacting to his return, HasanAbi said:

"That's crazy. If he went live without the investigations being concluded, I don't know if he's trying to get kicked out of OTK. Like, I don't understand it."

He further added:

"I legit don't understand it. There's no f**king way. I don't believe that he would do this if the investigations were not over. I just don't.

What did Mizkif say about his return?

Mizkif made a surprise return to his Twitch account after a brief period of break. Aside from being involved in the cover-up scheme, he was revealed to have used homophobic and racist slurs while texting his former employee Ice Poseidon. Mizkif said:

"It is pretty evident that I am off OTK as of right now until the investigation is over. I am glad that OTK is taking this sh*t seriously."

Fans react to HasanAbi's take

Mizkif's return was welcomed by over 70K concurrent watchers. It received mixed reception as some believed that he should not appear until the investigations were formally concluded. Reacting to Hasan's take, fans said these:

Fans critical over Mizkif's return to streaming

It remains to be seen if Mizkif will continue to stream again on a regular basis. Despite taking a three-week long sabbatical, many fans appear to be unforgiving towards him. OTK is yet to provide any updates regarding the status of their investigation.

