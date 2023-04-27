MLB The Show 23 Mexico City Series program: Release date, all rewards, and more

The Mexico City Series program is coming to MLB The Show 23. Developer San Diego Studio revealed the information on its Twitter account, and the upcoming event will include some terrific cards. While all the details have not been revealed yet, players can already start planning which items to unlock.The upcoming program comes in the wake of the real-life events being conducted by the MLB.

The matches between the San Diego Padres and San Francisco Giants on April 29 and 30 will be played in Mexico City, and the upcoming MLB The Show 23 program is a virtual celebration of the same occasion. Players can make the most of all the available rewards once the program is live.

The Mexico City Series program will offer a great opportunity in MLB The Show 23

The first month of MLB The Show 23 witnessed some amazing programs. While their themes differ, players have unlocked some amazing cards, in-game resources, and more. The upcoming Mexico City Series program will be added to the list, and it could be the perfect opportunity for those who missed out earlier.

The event will go live on Friday, April 28, at noon PT (3 pm ET). Once it commences, players will have to complete different tasks and objectives to unlock the rewards. The detailed information will only become available once the program commences tomorrow.

What’s known so far are the special cards that will be part of the rewards. The list features several superstars from the Mexican national team.

Gerardo Reyes – RP (86)

Jarren Duran – CF (87)

Javier Assad – SP (87)

Luis Cessa – PR (88)

Alan Trejo – SS (88)

Alek Thomas – CF (90)

Austin Barnes – C (90)

Jose Urquidy – SP (91)

Giovanny Gallegos – RP (91)

Isaac Paredes – 3B (94)

As usual, the list of available tasks will likely feature challenge missions and Moments. The latter require players to recreate a special moment from real life and repeat the original results.

The rewards path of the Mexico City Series program will likely contain additional in-game packs, cosmetics, and more. A detailed guide will be available on Sportskeeda once the event is live.

