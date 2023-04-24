MLB Mexico City Series 2023: Dates, teams, key games, and how to watch

The MLB Mexico City Series is Major League Baseball's latest attempt at growing the game globally. They've held games in Japan and hosted the World Baseball Classic, but the game is largely restricted to countries like the United States and Japan.

Playing games in Mexico City will be good for the country. There's Mexican baseball and many teams and leagues in the country, but MLB is the premier league and wherever it goes, fans follow.

The MLB Mexico City Series will take place in Mexico City on April 29 and 30 at the Alfredo Harp Helú Stadium. It will be played between the San Diego Padres and San Francisco Giants.

Stars like Fernando Tatis Jr., Manny Machado, Brandon Crawford and more will be on display for the Mexico City fans.

More important details for MLB Mexico City Series 2023

According to MLB.com, there will be ample television coverage for the game:

"ESPN México and the Star+ streaming platform will handle the local broadcast for both games. Comcast Bay Area and Bally Sports will provide the coverage for San Francisco and San Diego, respectively. MLB Network will broadcast both games for out-of-market locations."

For out-of-market viewers, MLB Network has everything they need. In-market viewers will have access to their local channels, but it will also be on a few streaming platforms. There are many different ways to check out the MLB Mexico City Series in 2023.

The MLB Mexico City Series is coming up

This will be a major event for the city and Major League Baseball, akin to the London series between the Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees a few seasons ago.

