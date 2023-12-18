MLBB M5 World Championship crosses 5 million peak viewership 

The M5 World Championship became the most successful and popular Mobile Legends Bang Bang (MLBB) tournament, according to a report by Esports Charts. For the first time, an MLBB event crossed 5 million concurrent viewers, setting a new record for the game. On December 17, the prestigious contest witnessed this milestone when ONIC and AP Bren were fighting in the Finale for the coveted trophy.

Filipino club AP Bren claimed the M5 World Championship title after producing phenomenal gameplay. As this mega tournament was held in the Philippines, the host team received massive support from crowds at the venue. Out of a prize pool of $900K, the champions earned $300K, and Flaptzy from their roster received the Most Valuable Player (MVP) award of $5K.

M5 World Championship emerges as most popular MLBB tournament

The M5 event surpassed their previous record of 4.2 million peak viewership, accumulated during the M4 Championship. The recently concluded event garnered around 5 million 67 thousand concurrent viewers. The competition saw an average viewership of 475,259, which shows how popular this MOBA is. It was live-streamed on YouTube, Facebook, and TikTok in multiple regional languages.

The MLBB SEA Cup 2023 is the third most successful event, with a peak viewership of 3.6 million, played in Cambodia in June this year. ONIC Esports from Indonesia were the champions of the prestigious competition after demonstrating their dominance.

While the M3 World Championship had a total peak viewership of 3.1 million, it was hosted in December 2021 and is the fourth popular tournament of the MLBB title. Blacklist International from the Philippines bagged the trophy in this major contest.

The fifth most popular event is the M2 World Championship, which was organized in January 2021. A maximum peak viewership of around 3 million was seen during the event, the most successful event at that time.

M5 Championship overview

AP Bren clinched the trophy after exhibiting their commendable performances. ONIC Esports stumbled a bit in the Grand Finals and became the runners-up, which was their only defeat in the entire tournament.

Blacklist International and Deus Vult ranked third and fourth in the competition. Geek Fam struggled in the Playoffs and faced elimination during their LB Quarterfinals. The M5 championship featured a total of 16 teams from around the globe.