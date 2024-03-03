MLBB Mid-Season Cup (MSC) 2024: Prize pool distribution revealed 

The MLBB Mid-Season Cup (MSC) 2024 will be played between the top teams for a huge prize of $3 million in Riyadh. The event, which is a part of the Esports World Cup, features numerous games, and a total of 23 teams from around the world will fight in this prestigious MOBA mobile contest. It will commence on June 28 and run till July 14, 2024.

The winner of the MSC 2024 will take home a massive first prize of $1 million, which is 33.3% of the total prize pool. Interestingly, the first reward of this event features more prize money than the total prize pool of the M6 World Championship. The runner-up team will grab $500K, while the third and fourth-best squads will claim $200K each.

Prize pool distribution of MSC 2024

All the 23 participating teams will receive a share of the total prize money, i.e., $3 million. Here is the prize pool distribution:

First Place - $1 million

Second Place - $500K

Third Place - $200K

Fourth Place - $200K

Fifth Place - $100K

Sixth Place - $100K

Seventh Place - $100K

Eighth Place - $100K

Ninth Place - $56K

10th Place - $56K

11th Place - $56K

12th Place - $56K

13th Place - $56K

14th Place - $56K

15th Place - $56K

16th Place - $56K

17th Place - $36K

18th Place - $36K

19th Place - $36K

20th Place - $36K

21st Place - $36K

22nd Place - $36K

23rd Place - $36K

In the Mid-Season Cup Wildcard, eight teams will compete for a single spot in the MSC main phase. Here is the slot distribution for this preliminary phase:

MPL LATAM S1 - 1

MPL Malaysia - 1

MTC Turkiye Championship S3- 1

MLBB Continental Championship - 1

M Challenge Cup S3 - 1

MCP Spring - 1

Mongolia Qualifier - 1

China Qualifier - 1

A total of 15 teams from several regional tournaments will directly qualify for the MSC main phase. The top two teams, each from the MPL Indonesia and Philippines Season 13 events, will occupy their spots in the tournament. The best two clubs from the MPL Season Season 5 will also be securing their spots. Here is the slot distribution for this phase:

MPL Indonesia S13 - 2

MPL Philippines S13 - 2

MPL MENA S5 - 2

MPL Malaysia S13 - 1

MPL Singapore S7 - 1

MPL Cambodia Spring - 1

MPL LATAM S1 - 1

NACT Spring - 1

MCC S3 - 1

MTC S3 - 1

Myanmar Qualifier - 1

China Qualifier - 1

The MLBB event is expected to be a thrilling battle for the coveted trophy. The MOBA title is known as one of the most popular mobile games in the world, with the M5 World Championship garnering more than five million peak viewership.