MLBB MPL Indonesia Season 13: Teams, dates, prize pool, and more

The MLBB MPL Indonesia Season 13 is all set to kick off on March 8, 2024. Moonton has dropped an enormous prize pool of $336,500 for this competition. It will be contested among nine Indonesian clubs, with the top two squads progressing to the Mid Season Cup 2024, which is scheduled to be held from July 1-14 in Riyadh.

Like its previous iteration, the tournament will be hosted in two phases: Regular Season and Playoffs. The initial phase will be conducted from March 8 to May 19 in Jakarta. The top six teams will move to the second phase. The organizer has yet to disclose the dates for the Playoffs.

MLBB MPL Indonesia Season 13 teams

These are the nine organizations participating in the event:

Alter Ego AURA Fire Bigetron Alpha Dewa United Esports EVOS Glory Geek Fam ID ONIC Rebellion Esports RRQ Hoshi

Season 12 of the MPL Indonesia was clinched by ONIC Esports, who completely dominated the tournament. They were closely followed by Geek Fam in second. Both teams competed in the M5 World Championship, where AP Bren from the Philippines eventually grabbed the trophy. ONIC also enjoyed a splendid run in the competition as they seized the first runner-up spot.

Notably, ONIC hasn't made any additions to their roster ahead of Season 13. The organization enjoyed great success last year as they secured four major trophies, including the MSC 2023. They will aim to continue their spectacular run in 2024.

RRQ Hoshi, one of the most famous MLBB teams, has added Octa, Bunnyqt, and Vren to their lineup. The team finished fourth in both Season 11 and 12. Their main goal will be to ensure a spot in the MSC 2024.

On the other hand, Evos Legends has changed its name to Evos Glory and recruited VAN, Warlord, and Super Red ahead of the upcoming MPL season. The organization has been rather underwhelming in the last two years. Having signed three tremendous athletes, they will hope to achieve better results in 2024.

Finishing off, Bigetron Alpha added EMANN and JM to their MLBB lineup on February 2. The team finished third in the MPL Season 12, but remain favourites for the upcoming edition.