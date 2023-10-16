ONIC Esports wins MPL Indonesia Season 12, top two teams qualify for M5 MLBB World Championship

ONIC Esports maintained their supremacy in their region by conquering the MLBB MPL Indonesia Season 12 in a mesmerizing fashion. The Butsss-led lineup dominated the three-month-long event and secured their fifth MPL trophy. The star-studded squad outplayed Geek Fam ID in the Grand Finals to earn this feat.

The top two teams from the contest have been picked up for the M5 World Championship, which is starting on November 23 this year. The MPL ID Season 12 took place from July 13 to October 15, where nine Indonesian teams competed for a total prize of $336,500. Kiboy from ONIC bagged the Finals MVP award, while his teammate Kairi won the Regular Season MVP award in the tournament.

MLBB MPL Indonesia Seasons 12 results

Expand Tweet

Regular Season

Taking place from July 13 to September 24, the action-paced initial stage witnessed nine teams fight in a Double Round Robin format for six slots in the Playoffs. ONIC Esports topped the overall rankings with winning 13 out of their 16 matches.

Rex Regum Qeon was in the second spot after clinching 11 matches, followed by Geek Fam ID. Bigetron, Rebellion Zion, and Dewa United had an average run in the Regular Season but managed to get a seat in the Playoffs.

Popular club Evos Legends could not progress to the next phase after coming in seventh place and losing 10 matches. Similarly, Alter Ego and Aura Fire struggled in the initial stage of this MLBB event.

Playoffs

ONIC Esports maintained their spectacular run in the ultimate stage by claiming all three encounters. They hammered Bigetron in their first battle and then beat Geek Fam to enter the Grand Finals.

However, Geek Fam fought well in the Lower Bracket against Bigetron and reached the Finals, but they once again failed to defeat ONIC.

Bigetron Alpha was third in the overall rankings. Rex Regum Qeon, a famous MLBB team, completely stumbled in two matches and ended up in fourth place in the MPL Season 12. Both Dewa United and Rebellion had disappointing performances as they were unable to win their matches in the Playoffs.

The top six teams of this season have qualified for One Esports MPL Invitational 2023, which will feature 16 MLBB teams from eight regions. It has a total prize pool of $100K and will be hosted from October 15 to October 19 in Jakarta, Indonesia.