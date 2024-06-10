MLBB MPL Indonesia Season 13: Winners, highlights, qualified teams for MSC 2024, and more

Fnatic ONIC lifted the crown of the MLBB MPL Indonesia Season 13 in dominant fashion. The lineup was unbeaten throughout the Playoffs and clinched all of its encounters there. The club outplayed Evos Glory in the Grand Finals by a convincing 4-2 scoreline. Its player, CW, was awarded the Final MVP title for his top notch performance in the ultimate round on June 9, 2024.

Fnatic partnered with ONIC Esports last month and the collaboration proved fruitful as the team won its first major title. The lineup received a total cash prize of $74,338, while the runner-up walked away with $43,436.

Both the first and second ranked teams have booked their tickets to the MLBB Mid Season Cup (MSC) 2024. This is an international event with a total prize pool of $3 million, all set to be played in July 2024 in Riyadh, KSA.

Trending

MLBB MPL Indonesia Season 13 highlights

MLBB MPL Indonesia Season 13's initial stage, called Regular Season, wrapped up on May 19. A total of nine teams from the country fought there in a Double-Round-Robin structure and all matches were held in the Bo3 (best of three) format. Bigetron Alpha produced outstanding performances and was the top performing squad there.

Fnatic ONIC and Geek Fam were second and third, respectively, at the initial stage. Liquid Aura, Glory, and RRQ had an average run, but they managed to finish in the top six. These top six clubs had made it into the second stage, named Playoffs. Meanwhile, Rebellion, Alter Ego, and Dewa United were the bottom three teams who were eliminated from the MLBB event.

In the Playoffs, RRQ Hoshi lost its first game against Geek Fam, while Evos Glory also lost its first encounter against Liquid Aura. Both clubs faced elimination from the tournament as their matches were hosted in a Single Elimination Bracket.

Fnatic ONIC defeated Geek Fam in the Upper Bracket Semifinals and then hammered Evos Glory in the UB Finals. The team thus occupied its spot in the Grand Finals.

Evos Glory made a comeback in the Lower Bracket Finals against Geek Fam and acquired its seat in the Grand Finals. The lineup faced Fnatic ONIC once again, in the ultimate round, and was unable to win the battle.

With the completion of MLBB MPL Indonesia Season 13, Fnatic ONIC and Evos Glory will now prepare themselves for MLBB MSC 2024 and strive to clinch the title. The mega contest will commence from July 28 with 23 top-tier teams from all around the world.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.