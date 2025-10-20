MLBB MPL Indonesia Season 16 Regular Season: Results, qualified teams for Playoffs, and highlights

The Regular Season of the MLBB MPL Indonesia Season 16 came to an end on October 19. Six teams have secured their seats in the Playoffs, while three were unable to qualify for the next stage and faced elimination from the competition. The Playoffs is scheduled from October 29 to November 2, 2025. The top two teams from this Indonesian event will earn a spot in the M7 World Championship.The Regular Season of the MPL S16 took place from August 22 to October 19. Nine teams fought in the Double Round Robin format. All matches were held in the Bo3 format. Popular clubs RRQ Hoshi, Geek Fam, and Team Liquid were unable to secure their spots in the Playoffs.Qualified teams for MLBB MPL Indonesia Season 16 Playoffs View this post on Instagram Instagram PostHere are the six teams that have advanced to the MLBB MPL Indonesia Season 16 Playoffs:ONICBigetron By VitalityAlter EgoEVOSDewa United EsportsNatus VincereONIC was exceptional in the Regular Season as the experienced squad won 14 out of its 16 matches, losing only two games. It lost a match against Bigetron in Week 8. The side lost its second game to Alter Ego in Week 9. The roster will look to win the MPL S16 title in the Playoffs and qualify for the M7.Bigetron By Vitaliy also delivered astonishing performances in the initial stage, clinching 12 out of its 16 matches. Alter Ego acquired the third position in the Regular Season after winning nine matches. It lost seven games in the stage.Evos was fourth in the rankings with eight wins and eight losses. Dewa United also lost eight games in the initial stage and ranked fifth there. Natus Vincere defeated RRQ in the last game and entered the Playoffs. The squad finished sixth in the Regular Season after winning six out of 16 matches.RRQ Hoshi, a fan-favorite MLBB squad, had a poor run in the stage, ranking seventh with 10 losses and six wins. The renowned club was the runner-up in the previous edition of the MPL Indonesia. Geek Fam and Team Liquid also failed to perform well as they lost 11 and 12 matches, respectively. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe MPL S16 Playoffs will kick off on October 29 with six teams. Alter Ego will face Natus Vincere in the Quarter Finals. Evos will play against Dewa United in the Quarter Finals. ONIC and Bigetron have directly been seeded to the Upper Bracket Semifinals. Fans can watch the Playoffs live on the YouTube, Facebook, and TikTok channels of MLBB Esports.