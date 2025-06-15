MPL Indonesia Season 15: Winners, prize pool, highlights, and qualified teams for MSC 2025

MPL Indonesia Season 15 concluded on June 15, 2025, with the top two teams advancing to the Mid-Season Cup (MSC) 2025 Riyadh. ONIC emerged as the champion after its phenomenal performances in the event. The renowned team defeated RRQ Hoshi in a nail-biting showdown in the Grand Finals.
Both ONIC and RRQ Hoshi have qualified for the upcoming MSC, which is part of the Esports World Cup 2025. The tournament will feature 25 teams from all over the world and take place from July 10 to August 2, 2025, in Riyadh. It will boast a prize pool of $3 million.
Prize pool distribution of MPL Indonesia Season 15
Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers
ONIC received a total cash prize of $81,537, while RRQ Hoshi earned $55,401. Here is the prize pool distribution for MPL Indonesia Season 15:
- ONIC - $81,537
- RRQ Hoshi - $55,401
- Geek Fam ID - $37,364
- Alter Ego - $27,915
- Team Liquid ID - $22,332
- Bigetron Esports - $23,620
- EVOS - $17,608
- Dewa United Esports - $15,460
- Natus Vincere - $10,307
Special awards
- Final MVP - Sanz (ONIC) - $1,718
- Regular Season MVP - Idok (RRQ) - $920
- Rookie of The Season - Maykids (Geek Fam) - $368
- Most Improved Player - Nino (Alter Ego) - $368
- Best Coaching Team - RRQ Hoshi - $184
- First Team Winner - $368 - Dyrennn, Kairi, Sanz, Emann, Idok
- Second Team Winner - $245 - Aboy, Toyy, Baloyskie, Nino, Maykids
- Dream Team - $122 - Dyrennn, Sutsujin, Rinz, Toyy, Idok
A total of nine teams engaged against one another in the initial stage, called Regular Season. The top six teams from the overall rankings reached the Playoffs, while the bottom three were eliminated from MPL Season 15.
In the Playoffs, ONIC Esports looked impressive from the start and won its first game against Team Liquid. The club then hammered Geek Fam in the Upper Bracket Semifinals. It also defeated RRQ Hoshi in the Upper Bracket and qualified for the Grand Finals.
RRQ Hoshi had a great start to the Playoffs, winning its first match against Alter Ego in the UB Semifinals. However, the team lost its game against ONIC in the UB Finals and fell to the Lower Bracket Finals. It then bounced back and outplayed Geek Fam to reach the Grand Finals.
ONIC maintained a stellar performance in the Grand Finals and defeated RRQ Hoshi to secure the MPL title. The team won this high-octane match by a scoreline of 4-3.
Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.