RRQ Hoshi eliminated from MLBB MSC 2025

Popular Indonesian club RRQ Hoshi has been eliminated from the MLBB MSC 2025 after losing their crucial match against Malaysia’s SRG OG. The squad lost their first match of the Knockout Stage and made an exit from the grand event. Defending Champions SRG performed astonishingly toi win by a scoreline of 3-2.The Knockout Stage of the MSC 2025 is being held in Single Bracket format. A total of eight teams from the Group Stage qualified for the Knockout. Aurora Turkey, Mythic Seal, and RRQ Hoshi failed to win their first encounter and were eliminated. ONIC Philippines are set to play their first game of the stage against Team Spirit on July 31 at 7:30 pm IST.RRQ Hoshi’s performance in MLBB MSC 2025 View this post on Instagram Instagram PostRRQ Hoshi had a fabulous start to the event as they won both their matches of the Group Stage. They hammered Arena77 by a 2-0 scoreline and then beat Aurora Turkey in their second encounter of the initial stage by a 2-1 scoreline.The Indonesian powerhouse was phenomenal in the Group Stage but couldn’t maintain that momentum in the Knockout Stage. They faced SRG OG in their opening match of the stage, winning the first round but then losing two consecutively. By winning in the fourth round, the club equalized the score to 2-2. They lost the fifth round and faced elimination from the MSC.Knockout Stage results so farMSC 2025 Knockout Stage results so far (Image via YouTube/Liquipedia)Team Liquid from the Philippines played extremely well in their first game against Aurora Türkiye and won the match by a scoreline of 3-0. Their star athlete Sanji displayed phenomenal performances and helped his team win the game.ONIC from Indonesia also showed amazing performances in their first match of the Knockout as they trounced Mythic Seal by a 3-0 scoreline. The team will now play against Team Liquid in the Semifinals.SRG OG had a brilliant start to the Knockout Stage. The team has qualified for the Semifinals after defeating RRQ Hoshi. The Malaysian club will fight against the winner of the match between Team Spirit and ONIC Philippines. They will aim to defend their MSC title in the event. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThis MLBB tournament is being played at the Boulevard City, Amazon Arena, Riyadh, and has a $3 million prize pool. It kicked off on July 10, 2025, and will end on August 2.