MLBB MSC 2025 Knockout Stage: Qualified teams, dates, and format announced

The Group Stage of the MLBB MSC 2025 came to an end with the top eight teams advancing to the Knockout Stage. A total of 16 teams contested in the Group Stage from July 23 to 27, and the bottom eight were eliminated from the tournament. The Knockout Stage is scheduled for July 30 to August 2, where eight teams will compete for the trophy.Many experienced teams like Team Liquid, RRQ, ONIC Philippines, and SRG OG have made it to the Knockout Stage. It will take place at the Boulevard City, Amazon Arena, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The champions will take home a huge cash prize of $1 million.Participating teams in MLBB MSC 2025 Knockout Stage Here's a look at the teams participating in MLBB MSC 2025 Knockout Stage:Team Liquid PHAurora TurkeyMythic SealONIC IndonesiaRRQ HoshiSRG OGTeam SpiritONIC PhilippinesFormat and bracket of MLBB MSC 2025 Knockout StageThe Knockout Stage will take place in Single Elimination Bracket. All matches are scheduled to be played in a best-of-three format, except the Grand Finals, which will be in a best-of-seven. It will be livestreamed on MLBB Esports' YouTube, Facebook, Twitch, and TikTok channels from 14:30 IST. Team Liquid will face Aurora in their first encounter of the Knockout Stage. Mythic Seal will play against ONIC Indonesia in their first game. Defending champions SRG OG will contest against RRQ Hoshi, while Team Spirit will fight against ONIC Philippines in their opening match of the stage.MLBB MSC 2025 Group Stage overview16 teams were divided into two groups for the previous stage. In Group A, Team Liquid played amazingly and won two consecutive games to reach the Knockout Stage. Mythic also had a good run as they clinched their two encounters and reached this stage.SRG OG and ONIC Indonesia stumbled a bit in Group A but bounced back in the Lower Bracket in their group and made it to the Knockout Stage.In Group B, Team Spirit and RRQ Hoshi displayed their brilliant performances and won their all matches. Meanwhile, Aurora and ONIC Philippines faltered in the Upper Bracket. They played well in the Lower Bracket and advanced to the Knockout. CFU Gaming lost their crucial matches and failed to qualify for the Playoffs. Virtus Pro had a strong start to the MLBB MSC as the Russian team performed well in the Wildcard Stage but faltered in the Group Stage.Team Flash and HomeBois also faced tough challenges in the event. Ultra Legends, Corinthians, DianFeng, and Area77 failed to win a single match in the Group Stage and were eliminated from the MLBB MSC.