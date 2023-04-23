MLBB MPL Malaysia Season 11 Playoffs: Teams, bracket, schedule, and more

This month, the four-day Playoffs stage of the ongoing MLBB MPL Malaysia Season 11 will be held from April 27 to April 30. The top eight teams from the Regular Season are all set to go head-to-head in the upcoming stage, with the winner qualifying for the 2023 MSC. As such, Moonton has allocated a sizable cash prize of $100K for this Malaysian tournament.

These eight teams have been seeded in the Playoffs Bracket on the basis of their results in the first leg. The upcoming phase will feature a hybrid elimination bracket, with the first two rounds using the single bracket format and the remaining rounds using the double bracket format.

Qualified teams for MLBB MPL Malaysia Season 11 Playoffs

The following teams have qualified for MLBB MPL Malaysia Season 11's Playoffs:

Team SMG TODAK HomeBois Red Giants Esports RED Esports MY Team Lunatix RSG Slate MY Madness Esports

Team SMG established complete dominance in the Regular Season, as none of their opponents were able to defeat them. Sasa and company played a total of nine matches at this stage before eventually emerging as table toppers in the overall rankings.

Todak, the MLBB MY S10 runner-up, performed brilliantly in the first leg as they secured victories in their eight encounters and lost only one battle to SMG. Both squads have directly claimed a spot in the Upper Bracket Semifinals.

After winning six out of nine matches, HomeBois claimed third place on the scoreboard. The Malaysian squad was defeated by SMG, Todak, and Lunatix in their three losses, respectively. Red Giants Esports was the fourth-best performing team at the event. Both the third and fourth ranked teams were placed in the Quarterfinals.

MPL Malaysia Season 11 Playoffs Bracket (Image via Moonton)

Red Esports and Team Lunatix had an average showing at the Regular Season as they landed in fifth and sixth positions. RSG Slate and Madness finished in seventh and eighth places in the MLBB MPL S11 Regular Season, respectively.

On April 27, Red Esports will face RSG in their first match, with the winning team progressing to the next round to battle it out against HomeBois. Similarly, Lunatix will have to play against Madness and the winner of the series will face off against Red Giants.

Smooth from Team SMG was named the Most Valuable Player in the first and second weeks of the event after displaying outstanding performances across multiple games. Interestingly, his teammate Stormie was the best performer in the third week. Lunatix Jown, Todak CikuGais, and Red Xorn bagged the MVP title in the fourth, fifth, and sixth weeks, respectively.

The community was shocked when defending champion Team HAQ was eliminated from the competition as Lolla and his talented squad only managed to win two matches, finishing ninth in the Regular Season. Team Secret, who debuted on the MLBB scene this year, had a fairly forgettable season as their squad was unable to beat anyone at the event.

Poll : 0 votes