MLBB MPL Malaysia Season 11: Teams, schedule, format, and where to watch

The MPL Malaysia Season 11 is all set to begin on March 10, 2023, with 10 teams participating for a total prize pool of $100K and a slot in the upcoming MSC 2023. The event features two phases - the Regular Season, lasting until April 16, and the Playoffs, set to occur from April 27 to 30.

Following a single round-robin format, all the matches of the Regular Season will be played as a best-of-three series, with the top eight teams progressing to the next stage. The Playoffs will use a hybrid elimination format as the first two rounds will be played in a single-elimination bracket, while the next two will be hosted in a double-elimination bracket.

In the Playoffs stage, the first and second ranked teams from the Regular Season will be directly seeded into the Upper Bracket Semi Finals, while the third and fourth will be placed in the Upper Bracket Quarter Finals. The fifth to eighth ranked teams will fight there from the first round.

MPL Malaysia Season 11 teams

Listed below are the 10 participants who will battle it out in the Regular Season:

HomeBois Madness Esports RED Esports MY Red Giants Esports RSG Slate MY Team HAQ Team Lunatix Team Secret Team SMG TODAK

Where to watch

The YouTube, Facebook, and Tiktok channels of Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Esports will broadcast the MPL Season 11 from 3:00 pm MYT or 12:30 pm IST. The Regular Season will be hosted at the Stadium Juara in Bukit Kiara, Kuala Lumpur. Day 1 will see two matches, where the first encounter will be held between HomeBois and Team HAQ, followed by Team Secret and RSG Slate MY.

In MPL Season 10, Team HAQ presented a sensational comeback after losing their opening game against Orange Esports in the Playoffs stage. The squad displayed splendid performances at the Lower Bracket to eventually reach the finals, where they outplayed TODAK to win the competition.

Following the sudden popularity of Mobile Legends: Bang Bang (MLBB), Team Secret has now joined the battle by occupying Orange Esports' slot in the tournament. The lineup consists of some experienced players such as Neo, Box, and Aim.

The Malaysia Qualifier for the MPL Season 11 was held from December 16 to 18, 2022, with the two best teams, ELX Esports and Aryaa, advancing to the tournament. Both of these teams have been acquired by Red Giants and Madness Esports, respectively.

The M4 World Championship saw an average showcasing from the Malaysian teams, as HAQ and TODAK finished in ninth and tenth place, respectively. In the upcoming event, these teams will likely look to deliver some impressive performances.

