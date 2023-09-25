MLBB MPL Malaysia Season 12 Playoffs: Qualified teams, bracket, format, dates, and Regular Season results 

The Regular Season of the MLBB MPL Malaysia Season 12 is now over. The top eight squads have reached the four-day Playoffs, scheduled for October 5 to 8, 2023. During the initial stage, 10 teams contested in a single round robin structure, where all matches followed the best-of-three (Bo3) format. The two teams that finished at the bottom have been eliminated from this MLBB tournament.

The Playoffs will be hosted in a Hybrid Elimination bracket. The first and second ranked squads from the Regular Season have directly been placed in the Upper Bracket Semifinals, while the third and fourth rankers have been seeded into the Quarterfinals. The fifth to eighth teams will start their fight from Round 1. The winner will be progressed to the M5 World Championship.

MLBB MPL MY S12 regular season overview

MPL MY Regular Season results (Image via Moonton)

Qualified teams for Playoffs

RSG Malaysia Team SMG HomeBois Red Giants Esports Team HAQ TODAK MPX NSEA Team Lunatix

The Regular Season took place over six weeks, where each participant played nine matches. RSG Malaysia was the top performer, coming out on top eight times, losing only their first game against Home Bois in Week 1.

Team SMG held second place in the Regular Season, winning six out of their nine matches. They failed to beat RSG, Team HQ, and Team Secret in the initial phase. The squad will now aim to lift their second MLBB MPL trophy and qualify for the M5 Championship.

Home Bois won seven matches and also had an emphatic run in the first stage. The squad lost their ties against MPX NSEA and Team SMG. Their athlete, Chibii, was the most valuable player in the fourth week after showing their remarkable performance.

Red Giants Esports held fourth place with 18 points and emerged victorious in their six matches. The lineup lost their encounter against Team SMG, HomeBois, and RSG. Team HQ won five games and ranked fifth in the table with 14 points.

Defending Champions TODAK had a below-average performance in the Regular Season as they lost six matches there. The club will now concentrate on making a stunning comeback to defend the title. MPX NSEA and Team Lunatix were seventh and eighth in the rankings.

Team Secret had a disappointing season as the popular organization earned a meager seven points, coming out victorious in only three matches. The squad has been eliminated from the MLBB event. Apart from them, Red Esports, who ranked tenth, was knocked out of the competition.