TODAK wins MLBB MPL Malaysia Season 11, qualifies for MSC 2023

TODAK claimed its third MLBB MPL trophy in a thumping fashion. The superstar unit clean-swept their arch-rivals, Team SMG, with a 4-0 scoreline in the Grand Final of MPL Malaysia Season 11. Their reign of supremacy began in their first game of the playoffs and persisted unchallenged until the very end. With this triumph, TODAK sealed its seat in the Mobile Legends: Southeast Asia Cup (MSC) 2023.

Team SMG, who went undefeated in the MLBB MPL S11 Regular Season, couldn’t maintain their rhythm in the Playoffs. Sasa and Co. lost their first encounter against HomeBois in the Upper Bracket Semifinal and fell to the Lower Bracket. However, they hammered Team Lunatix and HomeBois in their two back-to-back matches to advance to the Grand Finals. Right from the beginning of the Bo7 final against TODAK, Team SMG seemed to be struggling under pressure and lost four consecutive rounds.

HomeBois was third in both the Regular Season and the Playoffs. The side lost their last encounter to Team SMG in the Lower Bracket Finals. Lunatix, on the other hand, ranked fourth after showing some resistance in their few games. They exhibited considerably better performances in the Playoffs than in the Regular Season.

MLBB MPL Malaysia Season 11 Playoffs results

Playoffs results of MPL Malaysia Season 11 (Image via Moonton)

Red Esports MY and Red Giants Esports were in the fifth and sixth spots and had a mediocre run through the MLBB event. Meanwhile, RSG and Madness were eliminated from the tournament after losing their initial matches against Red Esports and Lunatix, respectively.

Defending champion Team HAQ had a miserable season as the unit was knocked out of the contest during the Regular Season. Lolla and Co. claimed only two of their nine games and lost their composure. Their performance in the MLBB M4 World Championship was also not good, as they failed to finish in the top five.

European firm Team Secret debuted Mobile Legends in March this year, but their squad had a terrible performance in MPL Malaysia Season 11. The side could not clinch a single game in the entire competition, as a result of which they finished in the bottom spot. Their experienced players, such as Box, Aim, and Neo, did not deliver as per the expectations of their fans.

CikuGais put up a sensational performance in the Grand Finals against SMG and took the Most Valuable Player title. Yet again, he gave his all in the most-important game and was rewarded $1000 in prize money. Smooth was the Regular Season MVP after assisting his SMG team in plenty of games.

