MLBB MPL Malaysia Season 13: Teams, dates, format, and more

March 29 marks the commencement of Season 13 of the MLBB MPL Malaysia with 10 teams. The two best teams of the competition will compete in the Mid Season Cup (MSC) 2024 Riyadh. The MPL event will continue until June 2 and will be hosted in two distinct rounds: Regular Season and Playoffs. The top two teams from the Qualifiers have reached this event, while another eight teams have been invited from Season 12.

The Regular Season is slated to be played among 10 Malaysian teams in a round-robin format from March 29 to May 12, 2024. The six best teams from this phase will seal their spots in the Playoffs, which will be conducted from May 30 to June 2.

MLBB MPL Malaysia Season 13 teams

Here are the names of the 10 participating clubs in the tournament:

HomeBois King Empire Red Giants Esports RSG Malaysia TODAK Team HAQ NINERS Barracuda Esports Monster Vicious Bountee Esports

In 2023, HomeBois became the champions of MPL MY Season 12 after showing their dominance. However, the club witnessed heavy competition in the M5 World Championship as they ranked 16th in this major MLBB tournament. The organization recently added Udil and Mal to their roster.

King Empire has acquired the roster of Team SMG, who claimed second place in the previous edition. They also came in ninth in the MLBB M5 World Championship.

Red Giants Esports was third in MPL Malaysia Season 12. The firm added Kramm, Stormie, and Innocent to their lineup in January of this year. Their main goal will be to seal a spot in the MSC 2024.

RSG Malaysia is a well-known name in the region. The club ranked fourth in the previous edition and has recently signed Kaizerjin and Venogo. TODAK, a popular Malaysian firm, had an advantage run in Season 12 as they came fifth there. The club was the winner of Season 11 and will be aiming to lift the title in the upcoming event.

Monster Vicious and Bountee Esports were the top two teams in the recently concluded MPL Malaysia Qualifiers. Both the lineups will be hoping to maintain their momentum in Season 13.