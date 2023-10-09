MPL MY Season 12: Champion HomeBois to carry Malaysia’s hopes in M5 World Championship

Fan-favorites HomeBois have clinched the MPL MY Season 12 winners’ title in the Grand Finals and now carry the hopes of Malaysia’s esports community into the M5 World Championship. The Mobile Legends Bang Bang Professional League Malaysia Season 12 has, however, ended in heartbreak for Team SMG fans as they lost in the finals for the second consecutive time.

Nonetheless, the tournament has been an overall success, breaking all the previous viewership records with 56,627 Average Concurrent Viewers (ACV). This article will update you on all proceedings from the final days of the tournament.

The Malaysian MLBB esports community has a new MPL MY champion in HomeBois

HomeBois are finally the champions of MPL MY Season 12 (Image via Moonton Games)

The Grand Finals of MPL MY took place in Dewan Sri Putra, Bukait Jalil, Kuala Lumpur on October 8, 2023. The climactic battle featured HomeBois clashing heads with Team SMG for the lion’s share of the US$ 100,000 prize pool and a spot at the M5 World Championship. The fan-favorite side delivered, leaving the Team SMG faithful broken after their second consecutive final loss in a closely fought (4-3) best-of-seven match.

HomeBois, with their first MPL MY, have confirmed their place in the upcoming world championship, scheduled from December 2, 2023, to December 17, 2023. On the other hand, Team SMG will enter the upcoming M5 Wild Cards for a second chance to secure a spot in the upcoming World Championship in the Philippines.

New additions Xorn and PABZ have been crucial to HomeBois’ success

XORN has been a crucial member of the HomeBois Squad this season (Image via Moonton Games)

HomeBois, backed by their massive, passionate fanbase, flaunted their skills in the Regular Season as they finished third in the league table. The addition of Roamer Mohamad “Xorn” Zul Hisham Bin Mohd Noor, Coach Khairul “PABZ” Azman Bin Mohd Sharif, and Gold Laner Wahyu “RaizeL” Saputra has been ubiquitously lauded.

Xorn’s inclusion has been crucial, as he became the Most Valuable Player (MVP) in the Playoffs and played a key role in the final.

MPL MY Season 12 broke all the viewership records

The MPL MY Season 12 Playoffs have smashed all the viewership records. The Grand Finale posted an astonishing 537,159 Peak Concurrent Viewers (PCV), the highest in MPL MY history per the Esports Charts. This marks an 85% growth from the previous season, which notched up 288,896 PCV in the Grand Final.

Additionally, the Average Concurrent Viewers and Hours Watched have been the highest in MPL MY Season 12, with 56,627 and 9,126,280, respectively.

Other activities at the Grand Finals

Safee Sali appeared as a guest in the Grand Finals (Image via Moonton Games)

Fans were treated to some exciting activities at the Dewan Sri Putra, Bukit Jalil, Kuala Lumpur, at the Grand Finals. Famous rappers Saixse and Kidd Santhe entertained the crowd with a rip-roaring opening ceremony.

Lego Sam also entertained the audience with his performance (Image via Moonton Games)

Lego Sam Malaysia, one of the most decorated dance athletes, and Safee Sali, the country’s greatest footballer, also graced the event as guests.

While MPL MY Season 12 has come to a close, MPL SG Season 6 Playoffs are yet to kick off. Check out this article for all the latest updates.