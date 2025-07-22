MLBB MSC 2025 Group Stage: Livestream, groups, dates, and how to watch

The Group Stage of the MLBB MSC 2025 will be played from July 23 to 27, 2025. A total of 16 teams will participate in this stage for eight spots in the Knockout. 15 of them have qualified to the stage directly from their regional events, while one team has reached from the Wildcard Stage. All of them have been divided into two groups and will fight in the Double Elimination bracket.The Wildcard Stage of the MLBB MSC 2025 was held from July 10 to 13, 2025. Eight teams fought there for one spot in the Group Stage. Virtus Pro from Russia emerged as the top performer in the Wildcard stage and secured its spot in the next phase. The event boasts a whopping prize pool of $3,000,000; the champions will be awarded a huge cash prize of $1,000,000.Participating teams and groups in MLBB MSC 2025 Group Stage View this post on Instagram Instagram PostHere are the two groups in MLBB MSC 2025 Group Stage, and the eight teams in each:Group ACFU GamingCorinthiansMythic SEALONICSRG.OGTeam Liquid PHUltra LegendsVirtus.proGroup BArea 77Aurora TürkiyeDianFengYaoGuaiHomeBoisONIC PhilippinesRRQ HoshiTeam FlashTeam SpiritFormat of MLBB MSC 2025 Group StageEach group features eight teams. All matches will be contested in Best of 3 (Bo3). The top four teams from each groups will secure their spots in the Knockout Stage, while the remaining teams will face elimination from the MSC 2025.How to watch MLBB MSC 2025 Group StageThe Group Stage will be livestreamed on MLBB Esports' YouTube, Twitch, TikTok, and Facebook channels. The broadcast will start at 14:30 IST. Fans can also watch it live at the Boulevard City, STC Gaming Hall, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.Selangor Red Giants was the winner of the MSC 2024. The Malaysia team has collaborated with popular club OG in March this year, and will aim to perform well in the event and defend its title. The squad also recently delivered amazing performances in the MPL Malaysia S15 and won the tournament. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostONIC and RRQ Hoshi will represent Indonesia in the event. They were in the top two in their regional MPL S15 event. Both the clubs will be some of the top names to watch out for in the event.Team Liquid and ONIC Philippines were the two best performing teams in the MPL PH Season 15. Both are known for their exceptional performances in the MLBB scene, and will be some of the top squads to follow in the tournament. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAll the participants have performed exceptionally well in their regional events and made it to the MSC 2025. Their main focus will now be to perform well in the Group Stage and earn a spot in the Knockout Stage.