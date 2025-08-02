MLBB MSC 2025: Winners, MVP, prize pool distribution, and highlights

MLBB MSC 2025 came to an end on August 2. Team Liquid from the Philippines became the undisputed champions, earning a $1 million winner's cheque. The club defeated the defending champions, Malaysia’s SRG OG, in the Grand Finals, with their star player, Sanford, emerging as the MVP.MLBB MSC took place from July 10 to August 2 as part of the Esports World Cup (EWC) 2025, featuring a $3 million prize pool. A total of 23 teams contested in the event, with each participant receiving a share of the prize pool.Prize pool distribution of MLBB MSC 2025 View this post on Instagram Instagram PostTeam Liquid PH - $1,000,000SRG OG - $500,000ONIC Philippines - $250,000ONIC - $150,000Aurora Turkiye - $100,000Mythic SEAL - $100,000RRQ Hoshi - $100,000Team Spirit - $100,000CFU Gaming - $66,000Virtus pro - $66,000Team Flash - $66,000HomeBois - $66,000Ultra Legends - $50,000Corinthians - $50,000DianFengYaoGuai - $50,000Area 77 - $50,000Rare Atom - $41,000The MongolZ - $35,000INFLUENCE RAGE - $35,000Legion Esports - $32,500ZETA DIVISION - $32,500Team Falcons - $30,000Nightmare Esports - $30,000In the Wildcard Stage, eight teams participated for one spot in the Group Stage. Virtus from Russia performed well and secured this spot, while the seven remaining teams were eliminated from MSC 2025.In the Group Stage, 15 teams from regional events and Virtus from Knockout competed for eight spots in the Knockout. These clubs were divided into two groups. Four teams from each group advanced to the Knockout, while the remaining teams faced elimination from the MLBB event.Team Liquid had an astonishing run in the Group Stage. The Filipino club maintained its momentum in the Knockout stage. They defeated Turkey’s Aurora in their first game of the stage with a 3-0 score. The squad then hammered Indonesia’s ONIC by a 3-1 scoreline and qualified for the Grand Finals. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostDefending champions SRG OG also had a great start to the Knockout. The Malaysian team outplayed RRQ Hoshi in an intense battle. They then defeated reigning world champions ONIC Philippines and advanced to the Grand Finals. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostIn the Grand Finals, Team Liquid delivered a phenomenal performance and outclassed SRG OG by a scoreline of 4-1. The team lost the first round of the match but bounced back and won four consecutive rounds, ultimately lifting the MLBB MSC 2025 trophy.