MLBB MSC 2025: Winners, MVP, prize pool distribution, and highlights

By Gametube
Published Aug 02, 2025 20:14 GMT
Team Liquid wins MSC 2025 (Image via Twitter/Esports World Cup 2025)
MLBB MSC 2025 came to an end on August 2. Team Liquid from the Philippines became the undisputed champions, earning a $1 million winner's cheque. The club defeated the defending champions, Malaysia’s SRG OG, in the Grand Finals, with their star player, Sanford, emerging as the MVP.

MLBB MSC took place from July 10 to August 2 as part of the Esports World Cup (EWC) 2025, featuring a $3 million prize pool. A total of 23 teams contested in the event, with each participant receiving a share of the prize pool.

Prize pool distribution of MLBB MSC 2025

  1. Team Liquid PH - $1,000,000
  2. SRG OG - $500,000
  3. ONIC Philippines - $250,000
  4. ONIC - $150,000
  5. Aurora Turkiye - $100,000
  6. Mythic SEAL - $100,000
  7. RRQ Hoshi - $100,000
  8. Team Spirit - $100,000
  9. CFU Gaming - $66,000
  10. Virtus pro - $66,000
  11. Team Flash - $66,000
  12. HomeBois - $66,000
  13. Ultra Legends - $50,000
  14. Corinthians - $50,000
  15. DianFengYaoGuai - $50,000
  16. Area 77 - $50,000
  17. Rare Atom - $41,000
  18. The MongolZ - $35,000
  19. INFLUENCE RAGE - $35,000
  20. Legion Esports - $32,500
  21. ZETA DIVISION - $32,500
  22. Team Falcons - $30,000
  23. Nightmare Esports - $30,000

In the Wildcard Stage, eight teams participated for one spot in the Group Stage. Virtus from Russia performed well and secured this spot, while the seven remaining teams were eliminated from MSC 2025.

In the Group Stage, 15 teams from regional events and Virtus from Knockout competed for eight spots in the Knockout. These clubs were divided into two groups. Four teams from each group advanced to the Knockout, while the remaining teams faced elimination from the MLBB event.

Team Liquid had an astonishing run in the Group Stage. The Filipino club maintained its momentum in the Knockout stage. They defeated Turkey’s Aurora in their first game of the stage with a 3-0 score. The squad then hammered Indonesia’s ONIC by a 3-1 scoreline and qualified for the Grand Finals.

Defending champions SRG OG also had a great start to the Knockout. The Malaysian team outplayed RRQ Hoshi in an intense battle. They then defeated reigning world champions ONIC Philippines and advanced to the Grand Finals.

In the Grand Finals, Team Liquid delivered a phenomenal performance and outclassed SRG OG by a scoreline of 4-1. The team lost the first round of the match but bounced back and won four consecutive rounds, ultimately lifting the MLBB MSC 2025 trophy.

Quick Links

Edited by Adarsh J Kumar
