MLBB Project NEXT update: New logo, hero reworks, and more

The next phase of the MLBB Project NEXT update will roll out soon to celebrate the seventh anniversary of the popular MOBA title. Mobile Legends: Bang Bang has gathered a huge fanbase over the last seven years, and this time, Moonton Games plans on delivering something exciting. Get ready to get into a celebratory mood as the game will launch with a fresh new look this September.

MLBB Project NEXT update will bring some hero reworks, a brand new system UI, and more to celebrate their seventh birthday this year. This article will talk about the main highlights of this upcoming title.

What is the MLBB Project NEXT update?

The developer brought the Project NEXT update to focus on old champions that get overlooked in the current meta. These updates also focus on the Eurditio lore with new storylines, hero reworks, and more. It has already seen the introduction of a new character (Ixia), and the community is excited about everything new that is yet to come with the update in September.

Even though fans don’t have the release date yet for the MLBB Project NEXT update, different social media posts claim that the update will arrive in mid-September.

What is new in the next MLBB Project NEXT 2023 update?

The previous Project NEXT 2023 update in MLBB, which arrived around June, has raised hopes for the community. Now, fans are clicking on every social media post to learn anything they can about the September update.

Here are some highlights of the upcoming update:

A completely new look befitting the new lore

New logo for the upcoming MLBB Project NEXT Update (Image via Moonton Games)

The new logo of Mobile Legends Bang Bang is inspired by the Euriditio lore. The game is completing its seventh year in the community, and it has brought plenty of different game modes like Magic Chess, Brawl, Ranked, Classic, and Arcade.

Since the launch of Euriditio lore this June and the vast changes in the graphics and art updates, Moonton Games has brought a new logo that fits the changes and the new and expanded storyline.

Fresh changes to your favorite heroes

Mobile Legends Bang Bang announced there will be some new changes to five of the Euriditio lore champions and one of the oldest champions of the game in this MLBB Project NEXT 2023 update. We were among the first to cover the news based on their tweet on July 24, 2023.

The Euriditio lane champions to get these new looks will be Layla, Bruno, Johnson, Lolita, and X.borg. Also, one of the oldest champions in the game, Miya, will finally get a rework in this upcoming update.

Lolita after the rework (This does not reflect the final changes) (Image via Moonton Games)

For example, Layla’s steampunk look will have brighter outlines, and a school outfit will completely change her look. On the other hand, Lolita’s hammer and appearance are also getting some exciting changes. Find out more about these revamps in our previous article.

System UI change

The new system UI in the MLBB Project NEXT update (This does not reflect the final changes (Image via Moonton Games)

This is another amazing change to please the vast community. The new system UI will let you interact with the seasonal heroes, as confirmed by Moonton Games. However, if you don’t like the new UI, you will be able to toggle between the old and the new UI as well.

That concludes all the upcoming changes in the title that the MLBB Project NEXT update 2023 will bring. Feel free to check out our other articles to get more game-related guides.