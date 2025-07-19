MLBB Women’s Invitational 2025: Winners, prize pool distribution, and highlights 

Team Vitality from Indonesia emerged victorious in the MLBB Women’s Invitational (MWI) 2025 Riyadh. The squad did not lose a single match and dominated the event, defeating Gaimin Gladiators in the finals. Cinny from the team was the MVP for her outstanding performance, and the club was awarded $150,000 in prize money.The MLBB Women's Invitational 2025 took place from July 15 to 19, boasting a total prize pool of $500,000. A total of 16 teams competed for the title in the three-day Group Stage for eight spots in the Playoffs. The event was a part of the Esports World Cup 2025.Prize pool distribution of MLBB Women’s Invitational 2025 View this post on Instagram Instagram PostTeam Vitality - $150,000Gaimin Gladiators - $90,000Terror Queens - $50,000Team Liquid - $30,000Natus Vincere PH - $20,000ONIC Pertiwi - $20,000Twisted Minds Orchid - $20,000FUT Esports - $20,000Falcons Vega MENA - $15,000Natus Vincere MY - $15,000Virtus.pro Fe - $15,000DreamMax Girls - $15,000Waow GG Esports - $10,000Tidal Legends Gaming - $10,000CFU Serendipity - $10,000Rising Rage - $10,000Team Vitality had a brilliant start to the event, winning back-to-back matches in the Group Stage and qualifying for the Playoffs. The team maintained its superiority in the playoffs, beating FUT Esports in the first encounter by a 2-0 scoreline.Team Vitality hammered Team Liquid in the second match of the Playoffs by a 3-0 scoreline and qualified for the Grand Finals. They faced Gaimin Gladiators in the final and showcased their supremacy, as they won the match by a 4-0 scoreline. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostGaimin Gladiators had a poor start to the Group Stage, losing their first encounter against Natus Vincere MY. However, the club bounced back and delivered magnificent performances in their next few matches. The team defeated Natus Vincere PH in their first match of the Playoffs and then hammered Terror Queens. But they failed to perform well in the Grand Finals against Team Vitality. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostTerror Queens and Team Liquid finished third and fourth, respectively, in this MLBB event. Natus Vincere PH, ONIC, Twisted Minds, and FUT had an average run in the tournament, faltering in the Playoffs.Falcons, Natus Vincere MY, Virtus, and DreamMax failed to perform well in the event. Waow, Tidal, CFU, and Rising were unable to win a single match in the MLBB Women’s Invitational 2025.