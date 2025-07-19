  • home icon
MLBB Women’s Invitational 2025: Winners, prize pool distribution, and highlights 

By Gametube
Published Jul 19, 2025 21:15 GMT
Team Vitality wins MWI 2025 (Image via YouTube/MLBB Esports)
Team Vitality wins MWI 2025 (Image via YouTube/MLBB Esports)

Team Vitality from Indonesia emerged victorious in the MLBB Women’s Invitational (MWI) 2025 Riyadh. The squad did not lose a single match and dominated the event, defeating Gaimin Gladiators in the finals. Cinny from the team was the MVP for her outstanding performance, and the club was awarded $150,000 in prize money.

The MLBB Women's Invitational 2025 took place from July 15 to 19, boasting a total prize pool of $500,000. A total of 16 teams competed for the title in the three-day Group Stage for eight spots in the Playoffs. The event was a part of the Esports World Cup 2025.

Prize pool distribution of MLBB Women’s Invitational 2025

  1. Team Vitality - $150,000
  2. Gaimin Gladiators - $90,000
  3. Terror Queens - $50,000
  4. Team Liquid - $30,000
  5. Natus Vincere PH - $20,000
  6. ONIC Pertiwi - $20,000
  7. Twisted Minds Orchid - $20,000
  8. FUT Esports - $20,000
  9. Falcons Vega MENA - $15,000
  10. Natus Vincere MY - $15,000
  11. Virtus.pro Fe - $15,000
  12. DreamMax Girls - $15,000
  13. Waow GG Esports - $10,000
  14. Tidal Legends Gaming - $10,000
  15. CFU Serendipity - $10,000
  16. Rising Rage - $10,000

Team Vitality had a brilliant start to the event, winning back-to-back matches in the Group Stage and qualifying for the Playoffs. The team maintained its superiority in the playoffs, beating FUT Esports in the first encounter by a 2-0 scoreline.

Team Vitality hammered Team Liquid in the second match of the Playoffs by a 3-0 scoreline and qualified for the Grand Finals. They faced Gaimin Gladiators in the final and showcased their supremacy, as they won the match by a 4-0 scoreline.

Gaimin Gladiators had a poor start to the Group Stage, losing their first encounter against Natus Vincere MY. However, the club bounced back and delivered magnificent performances in their next few matches. The team defeated Natus Vincere PH in their first match of the Playoffs and then hammered Terror Queens. But they failed to perform well in the Grand Finals against Team Vitality.

Terror Queens and Team Liquid finished third and fourth, respectively, in this MLBB event. Natus Vincere PH, ONIC, Twisted Minds, and FUT had an average run in the tournament, faltering in the Playoffs.

Falcons, Natus Vincere MY, Virtus, and DreamMax failed to perform well in the event. Waow, Tidal, CFU, and Rising were unable to win a single match in the MLBB Women’s Invitational 2025.

Edited by Adarsh J Kumar
