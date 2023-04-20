Mobile Legends Bang Bang (MLBB) officially approved in China

Following a lengthy wait, the massively popular MOBA game Mobile Legends Bang Bang (MLBB) has finally been granted approval by China's National Press and Publication Administration (NPPA) on April 18. The mobile title was launched in mid-2016 by Moonton, but it took them almost seven years to get permission to launch in China. Getting approval from the NPPA is not easy owing to their strict regulations and laws.

hesketh2 @subzidite2



MLBB is part of the NPPA April 2023 Batch, under entry #57



Chinese Name "决胜巅峰" (Juéshèng diānfēng // Win the Peak)



The 7 year wait is over.

nppa.gov.cn/nppa/contents/… OFFICIAL: @MobileLegendsOL HAS BEEN APPROVED IN CHINAMLBB is part of the NPPA April 2023 Batch, under entry #57Chinese Name "决胜巅峰" (Juéshèng diānfēng // Win the Peak)The 7 year wait is over. OFFICIAL: @MobileLegendsOL HAS BEEN APPROVED IN CHINAMLBB is part of the NPPA April 2023 Batch, under entry #57 Chinese Name "决胜巅峰" (Juéshèng diānfēng // Win the Peak)The 7 year wait is over.nppa.gov.cn/nppa/contents/… https://t.co/M93GXW38kt

In early 2021, China's ByteDance, which developed the popular TikTok app, acquired Moonton for approximately $4 billion to help their businesses achieve stupendous growth. It has gained considerable popularity in Southeast Asian countries, including Indonesia, the Philippines, and Malaysia.

It is not uncommon for popular games to face delays in receiving the green light in China. Popular PC titles Valorant, mobile MOBA games Wild Rift and Pokémon Unite, and many others have been launched in the country over a year since its global release.

China could be a big market for Mobile Legends Bang Bang

There is no doubt that China holds a significant position in the gaming industry, specifically for MOBA titles, being one of the top markets in terms of both player base and revenue. The country could be a lucrative revenue market for Mobile Legends as users from China love to play MOBA games.

Mobile Legends: Bang Bang @MobileLegendsOL ! Dance with ITZY and show off your best dance moves 🕺🏻. The most brilliant or creative dancers will be handsomely rewarded . What are you waiting for? We are looking forward to your entries! Join the #MLBBSuperstarChallenge and make yourself a Superstar! Dance with ITZY and show off your best dance moves🕺🏻. The most brilliant or creative dancers will be handsomely rewarded. What are you waiting for? We are looking forward to your entries! Join the #MLBBSuperstarChallenge and make yourself a Superstar🌟! Dance with ITZY and show off your best dance moves💃🕺🏻. The most brilliant or creative dancers will be handsomely rewarded🎁. What are you waiting for? We are looking forward to your entries!😎 https://t.co/SwL9yzLClO

Honor of Kings, the most successful mobile game in the world, has earned over $12 billion, of which almost 95% came from China alone, highlighting the sheer size of the revenue market. In China, it will be the biggest rival to Mobile Legends as it already has a large fan following, and many will keep an eye on its esports structure in the nation.

Moonton has built up a pretty decent Mobile Legends esports scene over the past six years. The firm hosts several regional and international competitions every year. The M4 MLBB World Championship took place from January 1 to January 15 and witnessed a remarkable peak viewership — over 4.2 million — cementing its position as the most significant event in the game's history.

A number of squads are currently fighting in their regional events. In December, the company will organize the fifth edition of World Championship (M5), where the top teams from all over the world will be present to compete for the prestigious trophy. Mobile Legends has also collaborated with many famous personalities over the past few years.

Poll : 0 votes