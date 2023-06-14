Mobile Legends Southeast Asia Cup (MSC) 2023 Knockout Stage: Teams, bracket, schedule, and more

June 13 marked the conclusion of the Group Stage of the Mobile Legends: Southeast Asia Cup (MSC) 2023. The competition began with the best 12 teams from 10 regions, but only eight teams remain in the race. The four groups of three teams fought in the initial phase when the top two teams from each group booked their place in the Knockout.

The four teams, EVO, Fenix, Outplay, and Team Occupy, have been eliminated from the MSC 2023 after underperforming in the first leg. The knockout stage with the remaining eight teams is scheduled to begin on June 15. This prestigious MLBB event offers a cash prize pool of $300,000, which will be distributed among all 12 participants according to their results.

Qualified teams for MSC 2023 Knockout Stage

ECHO Fire Flux Impunity RSG Slate SG Evos Legends Onic Esports Burn X Flash Blacklist International TODAK

World champion ECHO clinched both their matches in Group A, while Fire Flux claimed only one victory. Cambodia’s EVO lost both matches and missed their place in the knockouts.

RSG Slate and Evos Legends were the first and second-ranked teams in Group B, while Fenix Esports from Myanmar could not win any matches in their group.

Onic Esports, the current Indonesia champion, did their job well during the first leg, defeating both their opponents in Group C. While Outplay from North America was unable to win a single match and was knocked out of the MSC 2023.

Blacklist International, the M4 runner-up from the Philippines, conquered both their games in Group D. Team Occupy from Egypt had a disappointing run as they failed to move to the next round.

MSC 2023 Knockout Bracket

The Single-Elimination Knockout will see the Best of Five (Bo5) matches, except the Grand Finals. On June 15, RSG Slate will go against Burn X Flash in the first game of the Quarterfinals, while Blacklist will face Turkey’s Fire Flux Impunity. ECHO and TODAK will battle against each other to qualify for the Semifinals. Two famous names from Indonesia, Onic and Evos Legends, will face each other on June 16 in the Quarterfinals.

The Grand Finals will be held on June 18, where the crown champion will be awarded $140,000 in prize money, while the runner-up will get $60,000. The MVP will receive a cash prize of $3000.

Poll : 0 votes